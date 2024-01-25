Austin TSA agents recover 4 fully loaded guns from security check points in 1 day

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Four fully loaded firearms were recovered by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport TSA checkpoints in a single day, according to a TSA spokesperson.

On Jan. 21, TSA reported that the guns were found at security checkpoints and did not make it onboard a plane. To date, 11 guns have been found at TSA checkpoints at the Austin airport in 2024.

The Austin Police Department was notified about the gun discovery. The owners of the guns now face a fine of $15,000.

“TSA doesn’t confiscate or seize any items, including firearms. When it’s suspected that a traveler has a gun in a carry-on bag, local law enforcement is called, and they take the case for adjudication and possible referral for prosecution,” a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Law enforcement is then guided by the gun laws in each state.

“Some states allow open carry and don’t require permits, while others require permits, classes and no open carry,” TSA said.

According to the TSA, guns are only allowed to travel in checked bags, not inside a carry-on. The guns must also be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case.

TSA is also responsible for issuing fines and the traveler is also suspended from participating in TSAPreCheck from five years to life, TSA said.

The number of guns discovered by TSA officers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport security checkpoints has steadily increased each year since 2018, except for a small decrease between 2022 and 2023, with 150 in 2022 and 118 in 2023.