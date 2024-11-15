Angler lands massive fish in Minnesota, reveals favorite US spots where you can reel in monsters

A record-breaking Kentucky fisherman is back with another unbelievable catch.

Art Weston, a Kentucky resident, is on his way to setting yet another International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world record after reeling in a monster-sized muskie in Garrison, Minnesota.

His official all-tackle length world record for the species is pending with the IGFA, according to the IGFA’s website.

‘MONSTER’ 283-POUND ALLIGATOR GAR CAUGHT IN TEXAS COULD SET TWO FISHING RECORDS

Weston’s massive muskie measured 57.5 inches to the tail tip and 54.22 inches to the tail fork, Weston told Fox News Digital.

“The IGFA introduced length records to support catch and release, as this class of record does not require the fish to be weighed (that often results in the death of the fish), and instead requires them to be released alive,” Weston said.

Weston is an avid angler, but this was his first attempt at fishing for giant muskie, and as a record-chasing fisherman, he reached out to Nolan Sprengeler, owner of Midwest Muskie Outfitters, to be his guide.

Weston said he called up Sprengeler, who he considers to be “the nation’s best muskie guide,” because Sprengeler holds the 2021 Minnesota state record for heaviest muskie.

Sprengeler’s fish weighed 55 pounds and 14.8 ounces.

ALLIGATOR GAR CAUGHT IN TEXAS WEIGHING 283 POUNDS SHATTERS MULTIPLE RECORDS: ‘FOUR IN ONE FELL SWOOP’

Both large muskies were caught in Mill Lacs Lake, just outside of Minneapolis.

This is not the first time Weston has made headlines for his record-shattering catches from all around the U.S.

Weston has 79 world records to his name, 39 which are still current, for 15 different fish species, all caught in a total of six different countries.

The angler has caught his fair share of massive monsters in the U.S.: Texas, Minnesota and Kentucky.

RESEARCHERS DETECT EVIDENCE OF PREHISTORIC FISH IN CONNECTICUT RIVER

Weston wowed readers after catching a 283-pound alligator gar, the largest IGFA freshwater (non-migratory) fish caught in the United States, Fox News Digital reported.

In 2023, Weston told Fox News Digital, “I remember yelling, ‘Oh my God, that’s a monster!’”

He went on to make a “clean-sweep” of all alligator gar world records after setting all 11 IGFA line-class world records and the all-tackle weight records.

As a true Alligator Gar expert, with the help of Capt. Kirk Kirkland and his boat, the “Garship Enterprise,” Weston shared the best places to reel in a true world-record-sized beast.

ANGLER CATCHES RECORD-BREAKING 71-POUND FISH IN INFAMOUS TEXAS LAKE

Weston noted that the Trinity River near Livingston, Texas, along with Lake Sam Rayburn, west of Lufkin, Texas, and Choke Canyon near Three Rivers, Texas, are great locations to try and land a record-setting alligator gar.

“It’s taken us over four years to achieve the full record sweep, but as of now, I can confidently say, Kirk and I have mastered how and where to catch some of the biggest freshwater fish a U.S. angler can hope to catch,” Weston said.

Weston said he puts in work month after month researching the best spots to target these large fish and find the best guides for the fish he is hoping to reel in.

“I love traveling to fishing destinations and pairing up with world-class guides, to learn, study then master those fisheries to the best of my ability,” he added.

ANGLER HOPES 27-POUND SMALLMOUTH BUFFALO FISH SHATTERS TEXAS RECORD

“There are so many great fishing spots in the U.S., and there are some fantastic fish. [Many] of the locations as well as the fish are under-appreciated.”

Weston has another pending world record after reeling in a smallmouth buffalo from the Walter E. Long Lake in Austin, Texas. With the help of his guide, Austin Anderson, Weston landed the 68-pound fish.

Weston noted that Walter E. Long Lake, commonly referred to as “Decker Lake” by locals, is frequented by bass anglers and the body of water “holds some giants that are typically overlooked or even chastised.”

FISHERMAN HOOKS PREHISTORIC 200-POUND ALLIGATOR SNAPPING TURTLE BEFORE CATCHING MONSTER ALLIGATOR GAR

Weston said the perks of traveling around the country for fishing endeavors means you are also able to experience a new city.

“It was great to be able to travel to Austin, fish for records during the day, then stay downtown at night and experience Sixth Street’s nightlife, comedy clubs and live music,” Weston added.

Weston said he already has his sights set on his next location, hoping to land a world-record-sized brown trout.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

While Weston is not fully disclosing this mystery location, he did say it is somewhere in Wisconsin but that he was otherwise “sworn to secrecy,” he said.

He is looking forward to checking out this new location in Wisconsin and meeting up with a new guide who he is “confident will put him on record fish.”

“This trip is a bit trickier for me as there will be new techniques and equipment to use. I am having a blast planning for it,” Weston said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Weston said he dedicates a lot of his time to making sure he is set up for success before he takes on these massive monsters.

“Only second to the work I do for my career (Weston manages AI transformation for Fifth Third Bank) have I put as much thought, planning, innovation and research into an outcome-based goal,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Big fish have thwarted every angler throughout history, and I have begun to find ways to tip the odds in the angler’s favor. That’s super interesting and exciting for me,” Weston said.