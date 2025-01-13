Ancient tomb belonging to doctor who treated Egyptian pharaohs discovered by archaeologists

Archaeologists have unveiled a 4,100-year-old tomb belonging to a physician who treated the Egyptian Pharaohs.

The tomb was found in the southern part of Saqqara, Egypt, belonging to Teti Neb Fu dating back to King Pepi II’s reign of the Old Kingdom, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shared photos showing the intricate carvings and lively artwork.

The discovery was made in a French-Swiss collaborative archaeological mission.

“Teti Neb Fu held prestigious titles such as Chief Palace Physician, Priest and ‘Magician’ of the Goddess Serket (expert in venomous bites), Chief Dentist and Director of Medicinal Plants,” read the post.

The tomb also includes a painted false door along with scenes of funeral offerings.

Although there is evidence of ancient looting on burial grounds from that time period, Fu’s tomb remains intact, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The group shared Fu’s tomb offers “a rare glimpse into daily life and cultural practices during the Old Kingdom,” said the post.

In addition to the tomb, a stone sarcophagus was discovered bearing inscriptions with the physician’s name and titles.

Saqqara is located about 25 miles southwest of Cairo as “one of the most important cities in ancient Egyptian history,” says the Ministry’s website.

It adds, “Saqqara is truly an open-air museum, one that has all of ancient Egyptian history on display” with kings and noblemen from c.3040–2686 BC being buried in the cemeteries.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for comment.