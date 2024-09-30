An Oklahoma travel guide stacked with unique museums, nature-filled stops across the Sooner State

If you’re traveling to Oklahoma, there is so much the Sooner State has to offer.

Oklahoma is home to several historical stops, including the somber Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, which honors those who were killed and survivors of the horrific bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in April 1995.

In addition to the many museums throughout Oklahoma, the state also includes Bricktown, a bustling entertainment district in Oklahoma City full of shops and dining opportunities that visitors and locals love.

Read more about these destinations and more to consider for a trip to Oklahoma below.

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum is located in Oklahoma City.

The museum was founded in 1955, according to its website, and is “America’s premier institution of Western History, art and culture,” per the source.

While at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, you’ll be immersed in the Old West with artifacts, art and educational exhibits.

Visiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum will be a somber experience.

It will allow guests to pay tribute to the fallen and learn more about the tragic event in American history.

On April 19, 1995, a homemade bomb inside a rental truck exploded near the north entrance of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The bombing claimed the lives of 168 people and injured around 850 people, per the source.

The attack was a domestic one, carried out by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, who were military veterans of the Gulf War, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Today, visitors can go to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to honor those who lost their lives and also learn more about the tragic events of the day.

“We come here to remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever. May all who leave here know the impact of violence,” the memorial and museum says on its website.

The entertainment district of Bricktown in Oklahoma City is the perfect spot to spend a night out.

There are tons of restaurants, bars and shops in Bricktown for visitors to check out.

Plus, you can get a scenic view of the spot by taking a cruise along the canal in a water taxi.

There are also plenty of hotels to book in Bricktown if you want to stay at the center of the action during your travels.

If you’re looking for relaxation on your vacation, consider visiting the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The Myriad Botanical Gardens are in downtown Oklahoma City.

The 15-acre botanical gardens not only provide a tranquil experience for adults, they’re also a great destination for families.

There are lots of events that go on throughout the year for kids as well as a vintage carousal to take a ride on during your trip.

Beavers Bend State Park is a popular tourist destination in Oklahoma.

There is so much to do and see at Beavers Bend State Park, including hiking, fishing, horseback riding, kayaking and more.

If you wish to stay at Beavers Bend State Park, there is a campground featuring campsites for tent camping as well as for RVs. Additionally, there are cabins at the campground if you prefer.

There’s also a lodge at Beavers Bend State Park where you can choose to stay if you don’t wish to camp during your travels.