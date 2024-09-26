Amtrak announces ‘Floridian’ train with 2-day route, sparking reactions on social media

Amtrak announced a new, temporary route on Monday, causing some social media users to question who would be willing to embark on the full journey.

“Today, we’re proud to announce the launch of the Floridian! This train combines two iconic routes — the Capitol Limited and Silver Star — and will offer traditional dining throughout the full journey,” Amtrak officials wrote Monday in an X post, which was viewed 12 million times.

A map of the route shows the train beginning its journey in Chicago, heading to Washington, D.C., before continuing south to Miami. There will be one train in each direction per day, said Amtrak, and the train will consist of Amtrak’s “Viewliner” cars.

The train will make direct round-trips between “Chicago and Miami with intermediate stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.”

“The Floridian offers customers an exceptional and sustainable journey to great destinations between Chicago and Miami, providing the amenities and delicious food our guests enjoy when traveling with us,” Eliot Hamlisch, Amtrak’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a press release.

Previously, riders on the Capitol Limited train route from D.C. to Chicago did not have a traditional dining car. Instead, the train had a less limited “flexible dining” option for its first-class private room passengers, says Amtrak’s website.

The Floridian came about due to the East River Tunnel (ERT) Rehabilitation Project, which will “restore the two tubes that were damaged by Superstorm Sandy,” according to Amtrak.

“The work will modernize the tunnel infrastructure, improving safety, reliability and security and bring the systems to a state of good repair,” said Amtrak.

Jim Mathews, president and CEO of the Rail Passengers Association, located in D.C., said the Floridian is an “innovative solution to keeping passengers moving” during the repair.

Amtrak previously ran a Chicago-to-Florida route from 1971 until 1979, according to the website Trains.com. That train was also called the “Floridian.”

The return of a train route connecting the Midwest to Florida has been a longtime dream of train enthusiasts, Mathews said in Amtrak’s release.

“We’re thrilled that a new generation of American passengers will be able to experience this service for themselves,” said Mathews.

On X, users pointed out how the journey from Chicago to Miami on the Floridian was estimated to take 46 hours and 29 minutes — nearly two days — and some said the cost was considerably more than a flight between the two cities.

Amtrak’s website lists a one-way coach ticket from Chicago to Miami priced at $466 for Nov. 10, which is the first day of service on the Floridian. But, on Nov. 12, the one-way ticket is priced lower at $113.

“Midwesterners will still be driving the 20 hours,” said the X account “Midwest vs. Everybody.”

“For folks out there who have flown from Miami to Chicago and thought ‘I wish this took 10 times longer,’ check it out,” said another X user, who followed up with “I like trains too, guys. Please shut up.”

“I prefer taking a train from Chicago to Miami because it is more expensive, takes longer AND is hard to sleep on,” said another X user.

“I’d love to not fly. I hate airports, flying, turbulence, etc. But this, for a family of 4, one way… is embarrassing,” said another X user, showing a price of $2,193.

The train ride will make several stops and last about 47 hours.

Other X users appeared to have a positive take on the announcement.

“Ya know, it still sounds more pleasant than dealing with flying though,” one man wrote.

“Seems like a cool little trip to take over week or so,” another user posted.

The Floridian is set to make its inaugural trip on Sunday, Nov. 10.

When reached for comment, a representative from Amtrak declined to say when the service would cease.