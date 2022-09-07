American woman killed by shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American tourist was killed by a shark during a vacation in the Bahamas, according to local authorities.

The 58-year-old woman was on a snorkeling trip with her family when she was fatally maimed by a bull shark.

“It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female,” police said, according to Reuters. Tour company employees and family members rushed to rescue the woman.

The victim, who was a Pennsylvania resident, was taken a local hospital and declared dead. Police say that her upper body sustained injuries.

The woman and her family were passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas cruise. According to Royal Caribbean International, it was an independent shore excursion.

The incident took place off the island of Green Cay, which is a half mile away from Rose Island – where a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in 2019.

Royal Caribbean International confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

“Royal Caribbean International is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones at this time,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Harmony of the Seas is currently on a 7-night cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 4.”

The incident comes a month after an 8-year-old British boy was attacked by three nurse sharks in the Bahamas.

“My son could have been killed,” the boy’s father, Michael Downer, said. “It was like a scene out of Jaws.”

Reuters contributed to this report.