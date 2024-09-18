Airport ‘gatexiety’ is latest phenomenon among travelers: What to know

There’s a buzzword circulating on social media called “gatexiety,” otherwise known as “gate anxiety.”

It’s when travelers continuously check their gate at the airport, even though it’s listed on the airline’s app.

This nonclinical action is advisable, experts say, as checking your departure against airport monitors is a smart move since gates can change at the airport.

But for some travelers, the effects of “gatexiety” go a bit further.

The anxiety is centered around when to arrive at the airport to catch your flight, paired with having anxiety at the gate.

So, should you arrive early as suggested by your airline or saunter to the gate with 10 minutes to spare?

In almost all cases, a very late arrival could be risky.

If you tend to get anxious about missing your flight, there are ways to cope with these concerns, according to experts.

Here’s what to do when you arrive at the airport and how to manage anxiety while at the gate.

What is the travel protocol for airport arrival?

Since millions of Americans fly each day, it might be smart to leave yourself ample time to get to the airport.

This strategy can lower your stress level and reduce the chance that you will miss your flight, experts say.

“AAA always recommends that travelers arrive at the airport at least three hours ahead of an international flight, two hours ahead of a domestic flight,” said Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic, who is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Not only does this typically allow plenty of time to get through TSA checkpoints and get to your gate, but it should also allow for making any flight changes due to delays or cancellations.”

If you’re leaving from an airport that’s not well known to you, think about stretching the two- or three-hour windows.

“If you’re traveling to an unfamiliar airport, you might want to leave extra time to account for traffic or navigating public transit,” said Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet who is based in California.

“If it’s an airport you’re familiar with, you are confident that the security lines move fast, and you’re not checking bags, you might be able to push that time a little shorter,” added French.

These recommendations also depend on the specific traveler: your mobility, your comfort level and your baggage plans.

For example, some airlines won’t allow you to check bags until four hours before a flight, while others stop accepting checked bags about 45 minutes before departure time, French said.

“Those rules can often vary by airline and by airport,” she said.

Is arriving early at the airport the best way to go?

French told Fox News Digital that she “rarely finds it a bad thing to arrive too early” as airports now have improved amenities.

“This gives me peace of mind that I won’t miss my flight while also affording me a great meal and a chance to catch up on work, though keep in mind that even many airport lounges limit access to three hours before departure,” she said.

And if you get a text or email that your flight is subject to a small delay, such as less than an hour, plan on sticking with your original arrival plan.

“Airlines can ‘un-delay,’ which can mean you miss your flight,” she said.

French said it’s wise to continuously monitor your flight on the airline app and stay within a reasonable distance so you won’t miss the flight.

Why getting to the airport early is a win for anxiety-prone travelers

“Navigating air travel exposes us to a myriad of factors outside our control: weather delays, aircraft malfunctions, airport traffic, gate changes, long security lines or the risk of baggage being lost,” said MK Clarkin, a licensed clinical social worker and the regional clinical director at LifeStance Health, based in St. Louis.

“Humans are hardwired to want to be in control for the sake of our own well-being and survival, so, by nature, traveling by plane removes many factors within our control, leading to distress and sometimes anxiety.”

In an effort to regain a semblance of control, travelers who are prone to anxiety might overcompensate by arriving at the gate too early, Clarkin said.

There could also be some drawbacks to getting to the gate too early.

“While this is a guaranteed way to ensure you find the gate on time, it can lead to rumination and restlessness while you wait for your boarding time,” Clarkin said.

“Ironically, it may also lead to a mishap in which you don’t realize the gate has been changed, so you show up at the wrong location.”

Control what is within your ability

The mantra, “Control your controllable,” is a good starting point.

“My biggest recommendation is to take action on the items you can control: arrival time, baggage, checking in, securing the boarding pass,” Clarkin said.

To save time, plan on following the TSA’s recommended guidelines for arriving at the airport two or three hours before your flight departure, Clarkin added.

Another tip to reduce worries: Have a standard packing list you use for each trip so you don’t add “what did I forget?” to your list of worries, she also said.

Signs and actions of ‘gatexiety’

There are certain actions associated with “gatexiety” that could also be fueling the problem, according to Dr. Joseph McNamara, associate professor and chief of the psychology division in the department of psychiatry at UF College of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida.

Do any of these sound familiar?

Talking to the ticket agent to confirm that information is correctAsking other travelers questions to reassure yourselfRepeatedly checking the gate informationRepeatedly checking that you have your ticket

The best approach, said McNamara, is “checking your materials once, having everything organized and sitting fairly close to the gate so you can hear any announcements about your flight.”

Try deep breathing and positive self-talk.

And while you may think alcohol will take the edge off, it’s best to stick with water.

“While it’s tempting to stop at the airport bar, save yourself the ‘hangxiety’ and inflated prices and turn to healthier coping mechanisms,” said Matthew A. Solit, a licensed master social worker at LifeStance Health in Michigan.

“Download a few episodes of your favorite comfort show, curate a playlist, listen to a podcast or bring a book,” he said.