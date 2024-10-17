Airline passenger sparks debate over who controls the window shade: ‘What’s the etiquette here?’

An airline passenger took to social media sharing a photo of a fellow traveler asking, “What’s the etiquette here?” when it comes to controlling the window shade.

The user wrote, “Entire cabin dark, FA [flight attendant] asks him to lower shade and he says ‘um no.’”

On the sub-Reddit forum titled “americanairlines,” users debated who is in control of the window shade.

“His shade, his choice,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another said, “Should’ve booked the window seat if you wanted to control the shade.”

“This is why I always book the window. These people are so inconsiderate,” said one user.

One suggested, “Bring sunglasses or wear a hoodie if you don’t have a window seat.”

“I always leave mine open. It helps with motion sickness. But if told to lower it I would,” another person wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the original Reddit poster for comment.

Former flight attendant and etiquette expert based in Mount Dora, Florida, Jacqueline Whitmore, told Fox News Digital via email, “the person seated in the window seat controls the window shade.”

“On daytime flights, it’s considerate to close the shade during the in-flight entertainment or when others are sleeping, as sunlight can be disruptive. Conversely, keeping the shade open during meals and landing in the morning can help travelers adjust to the time zone and alleviate jet lag,” Whitmore said.

For safety reasons, the shade should always remain open for take-off, she added.

“The shade should be closed in order to keep the plane cool when the flight attendant or pilot instructs you to do so. This usually happens when the plane has landed and will sit at the gate for awhile until the next group of passengers board,” Whitmore said.

Many users who commented on the Reddit thread said they were surprised that the flight attendant asked the passenger in the window seat to close the shade.

“FAs using the ‘you must follow crew member instructions’ thing to enforce their preferences vs actual rules is part of why their is an issue with people not following instructions,” a Redditor said.

Another comment said, “I doubt FA asked him to lower it mid flight. For boarding/departure sure as it helps keep the cabin cool.”

Other users said they felt the flight attendant was in the right.

“Etiquette is to follow crew members’ instructions. That’s the only etiquette. Everything else is made up,” one person said.

Another wrote, “If the flight attendant asks, it’s not a request, it’s a command, especially for takeoff and landing.”

“A FA will ask on AA if it’s a long haul international flight to allow people to sleep and minimize jet lag. Domestically, no they shouldn’t ask. However, if for some unknown safety reason a FA asks you to close it, and you don’t comply, that’s a violation of an FAA regulation to comply with crew member instructions,” claimed another.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for comment.