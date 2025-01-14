Airline calls for airport bars to limit number of alcoholic drinks per passenger

Ryanair is calling on airport bars to join in on the limitation of drinks allowed per passenger.

This request to all airports within the European Union is a result of a disruptive passenger who forced the airline to divert a flight and the airline is now filing a civil suit against the individual, according to a recent press release posted by Ryanair.

“It is time that EU authorities take action to limit the sale of alcohol at airports. Airlines, like Ryanair, already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board our aircraft, particularly in disruptive passenger cases,” a Ryanair spokesperson said in the release.

“We fail to understand why passengers at airports are not limited to 2 alcoholic drinks (using their boarding pass in exactly the same way they limit duty free sales), as this would result in safer and better passenger behavior on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe.”

Last year, Ryanair had to divert a flight due to a disruptive passenger, which resulted in the airline filing legal proceedings in the Irish Circuit Court, according to the press release.

The airline is claiming more than $15,000 in damages against this passenger who was on flight FR7124 from Dublin to Lanzarote.

“Because of this disruptive passenger’s behavior, the aircraft was forced to divert to Porto, where it landed and the passenger was offloaded and arrested,” the press release stated.

“Due to crew hours restrictions, the aircraft, crew and over 160 passengers were forced to overnight in Porto Airport, with the cost of accommodation, meals, etc being funded entirely by Ryanair.”

An additional aircraft and crew had to be provided in order to operate the delayed return from Lanzarote back to Dublin, according to Ryanair.

The airline publicly shared a breakdown of the $15,000 in damages, plus cost of diversion: An estimated $800 dollars in excess flue, $7,000 in passenger and crew overnight accommodations, $2,5000 Porto airport landing/handling fees, $750 loss of inflight sales, $1,800 replacement crew costs and 2,500 Portuguese legal fees (to date).

“None of these costs would have been incurred if this disruptive passenger had not forced a diversion to Porto in order to protect the safety of the aircraft, 160 passengers and 6 crew members on board,” the Ryanair spokesperson said.

“European Govts repeatedly fail to take action when disruptive passengers threaten aircraft safety and force them to divert.”

Last year, the CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, commented on his airline’s recurring encounters with intoxicated passengers and the challenge they can be on a flight.

“In the old days people who drank too much would eventually fall over or fall asleep. But now those passengers are also on tablets and powder,” O’Leary said, according to The Telegraph.

He continued, “It’s the mix. You get much more aggressive behavior that becomes very difficult to manage. And it’s not directed just at the crew. Passengers fighting with each other is now a growing trend on board the aircraft.”

O’Leary also said that it has become difficult for airline staff to identify inebriated passenger at the gate.

“As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off we see the misbehavior.”

Ryanair has a “strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct,” which is why the airline is taking legal action following the disruptive passenger.

“Ryanair will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behavior on aircraft for the benefit of the vast majority of passengers who do not disrupt flights,” the press release stated.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ryanair for comment.