After travel, wait to unpack your suitcase, doctor insists in unsettling social media post

A primary care physician in Virginia has taken to TikTok to share a travel tip involving creepy crawlers that might make you rethink unpacking your bags right away.

The video posted by Dr. Jason Singh of Loudoun County, Virginia, has garnered more than 750,000 views after he shared a PSA about bedbugs and your luggage.

“Here’s why you shouldn’t unpack your suitcase right after coming home from a vacation,” Singh said on TikTok. “OK, so you hear me out, especially if you stayed in a hotel. And that’s because of bedbugs.”

AMID BEDBUG INFESTATION, SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS A STREET IN PARIS LITTERED WITH OLD MATTRESSES

“Bedbug eggs typically hatch within six to 10 days, and the nymphs require a blood meal shortly after hatching to continue their development,” he added.

Singh said he decided to post this video after realizing that not many travelers had knowledge about bedbug exposure.

It was one of his patient’s cases that made him realize this possible bedbug infestation was worth educating others about.

AIRLINE PASSENGERS COULD BE REMOVED FROM FLIGHTS FOR GOING BAREFOOT: ETIQUETTE EXPERT WEIGHS IN

“[I was] just struck by how persistent and distressing their bedbug reaction was, even weeks after returning from their trip. It made me realize that many travelers might not be aware of the potential long-term consequences of bedbug exposure,” Singh told Fox News Digital via email.

He realized he needed to fill the gap “in public knowledge about effective prevention strategies.”

On TikTok, Singh continued to describe the reason bedbugs need to stay packed away and face exposure.

“Now, if your suitcase remains closed and undisturbed for at least two weeks, well, any bedbug egg or nymph present will likely die due to starvation or desiccation, so now you have a reason to be lazy, just like me,” he said in his video.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU WASH YOUR JEANS? CLEANING EXPERTS SETTLE THE DEBATE

“And just let your suitcase hang there in the side. I mean, let’s be honest. What kind of psycho unpacks right away? Let me know.”

The comment section of Singh’s TikTok video was filled with other social media users’ comments about their unpacking habits.

“I unpack & throw everything in the washer as soon as I get home. I need all my stuff I travel with,” one user wrote.

“Who has two extra weeks of clothes that they don’t need when they get back from holiday! Or am I just a peasant and only have a week or two of clothes in total,” another person commented.

AIRLINE PASSENGER SAYS SHE RECEIVED ‘CREEPIEST’ TEXT FROM STRANGER WHO SAW PHONE NUMBER ON HER LUGGAGE TAG

Eric Braun, a Terminix board-certified entomologist in Reading, Pennsylvania, shared his thoughts on bedbug prevention and what to do if you spot something in your luggage.

“If a bedbug problem is a significant concern for the traveler, another helpful tip is not to store personal items and clothing inside hotel drawers, along the floor, or near hotel furniture. While I travel, I place my suitcase in the bathroom, specifically the shower/tub, as it can be difficult for bedbugs to access those areas,” Braun told Fox News Digital via email.

Braun advised travelers not to bring an assumed infested suitcase into a living space, but rather keep it outside the home before placing the clothes in a trash bag and immediately into a laundry room.

“Remember that, in the right temperatures, bedbugs can live several months without being fed, so don’t assume that suitcases that haven’t been used in a few months are bedbug-free,” Braun said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

“If suitcases must be stored in living spaces, such as under beds, put them in trash bags first, and tape the bag shut. Suitcases can be treated with over-the-counter products labeled for that application,” he added.

Braun shared tips and actions to take if you believe you found bedbugs in your luggage.

“If a bedbug is spotted, there are some immediate actions the traveler should take to avoid further spread. Anything that can be laundered can be immediately placed in the dryer at a high-temperature setting,” Braun said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Place personal belongings that can be laundered immediately in the dryer before washing. High heat (at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit) can kill bedbugs and their eggs.”

Braun said that if you have clothes that cannot immediately be thrown into the dryer, you should place the apparel in a closed bag or sealed container and place it outside your home and away from any possible entry points.

Ben Hottel, a Georgia-based technical service manager at Orkin, shared some insights on how best to treat your luggage if it’s infested with bedbugs.

Hottel agreed with Braun, stating that it’s best to immediately unpack your bag outside the home and throw your clothes into the dryer at the highest sitting for a minimum of 30-45 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Recently hatched nymphs can live up to a month without a blood meal. Older bed bugs that might also be in the suitcase can live much longer – maybe even up to a year … It’s best to do laundry immediately as the high temperature setting acts as a heat treatment,” Hottel told Fox News Digital.

Hottel said people should call a pest control company if they believe there’s a bedbug infestation inside their home.