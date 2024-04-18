A travel guide to Wisconsin: Must-do activities and notable sights across the state

The state of Wisconsin, known for its booming dairy industry and mouth-watering cheese, offers many hidden gems, inviting travelers to uncover its treasures beyond the beaten path.

From the shores of Lake Geneva to the bluffs of Devil’s Lake State Park, the state provides ample opportunities for stunning views.

Read on to learn about the state’s best-kept secrets, must-do activities and notable sights.

Places to stay in Wisconsin

Resorts and lodges

Guests at Wisconsin’s multitude of resorts and lodges can wake up to the sights and sounds of nature in full bloom.

The American Club Resort Hotel, located in the historic town of Kohler, offers a legacy of sophistication dating back more than a century. Guests can immerse themselves in accommodations such as golf courses and lavish suites fit for royalty.

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva offers a beautiful landscape of rolling hills and pristine views. Guests can make fun memories at the resort’s indoor and outdoor pools, golf courses and spa. In the winter, the resort doubles as one of the state’s most popular ski destinations.

For a family-friendly getaway, look no further than the Wilderness Hotel and Golf Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The resort offers water parks and arcade games for the kids and scenic golf courses and relaxing spa sessions for adults.

Cabins and cottages

Wisconsin’s cabin resorts offer a unique twist on family vacations, blending outdoor adventure with modern amenities.

Bayview Resort in St. Germain provides an escape for families with children, offering activities like fishing, kayaking and swimming in its sandy-bottomed lake. Each cabin, located close to the water, comes equipped with a canoe.

Garmisch USA Resort on Lake Namakagon in Cable surprises guests with its old-world charm and distinctive features, including the Blarney Castle, a miniature castle that accommodates up to 15 people.

Hawks View Cottages, Lodges & Suites in Fountain City is also a couple’s getaway location. It offers views of the Mississippi River from cozy cottages perched on bluffs. Guests can also explore nearby attractions such as a vineyard during their stay.

The Cliffside Lodge in Ellison Bay, Door County, could be an ideal setting for couples seeking an excursion with friends. The lodge offers five bedrooms and three bathrooms and a view of the sunset each evening.

Things to do in Wisconsin

Outdoor activities

When thinking about Wisconsin, dog sledding may not be the first thing to come to mind, but the state offers unique outdoor adventures.

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, located in the state’s north, is made up of 21 islands, has more than 50 miles of hiking, 18 campsites and 240 bird species that pass through the area.

In the wintertime, visitors can go dog sledding around the islands, according to Travel Wisconsin, the state’s department of tourism.

The Black River State Forest in central Wisconsin offers 33 miles of trails for backpacking, hiking and biking through the pine and oak forest.

Hunters will find their paradise in the state’s 5 million acres of public hunting land, which is home to wildlife such as bears, pheasants and deer.

For those seeking a challenge, Devil’s Lake State Park provides thrilling rock-climbing opportunities along its unique quartzlite bluffs.

Thrill seekers can also explore the Tri-County Corridor Trail located at the eastern edge of the city of Superior. The 60-mile gravel trail is lined with dining establishments awaiting the arrival of ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts.

For those who would prefer leisurely outdoor activities, Wisconsin has no shortage.

Anglers can indulge in the timeless pastime of fishing, with more than 160 species of fish inhabiting the state’s rivers and lakes. Wisconsin’s largest inland lake, Lake Winnebago, offers the opportunity to catch massive northern pike and large-mouth bass.

You can also surf in Wisconsin. Nicknamed the “Malibu of the Midwest2,” people have been coming to Sheboygan to experience freshwater surfing for decades.

Golf fans can also find opportunities to hone their craft, with more than 500 public golf courses across the state. Notable among them is the Brown Deer Golf Course, which is frequented by PGA champions.

Additionally, those with a desire for horseback riding adventures can saddle up to experience beautiful scenery east of the Rockies. Canyon Creek Riding Stables, located in Wisconsin Dells, offers an hour-long guided tour for the entire family.

Notable sights in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is filled with notable sights, including natural wonders, cultural landmarks and historical attractions.

The Wisconsin Dells, known as the water park capital of the world, features rock transformations along the Wisconsin River, as well as numerous water parks, theme parks and outdoor recreational activities.

Home to the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field is a must-visit for football fans. The stadium offers tours that showcase its rich history and provides behind-the-scenes access.

Wisconsin is also home to several buildings designed by the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, located in the state’s south, guides visitors to some of his most notable works, including Taliesin in Spring Green and the SC Johnson Campus in Racine.

The Harley-Davidson Museum, located in Milwaukee, celebrates the iconic motorcycle brand’s history and culture through interactive exhibits, vintage motorcycles and memorabilia.

House on the Rock, an eccentric attraction in Spring Green, features a unique collection of antiques, art and oddities. The Infinity Room extends 218 feet out of the main structure of the house, suspended over the scenic valley below.

These are just a few of the notable locations you can explore in Wisconsin, with each offering its own unique charm and attractions.

