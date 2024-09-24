A travel guide to Oregon: 7 wonders of the Beaver State full of breathtaking scenery

Oregon is full of scenic wonders, from breathtaking waterfalls to magnificent national parks that capture travelers’ attention.

The state is packed with educational experiences with its many museums, tranquil moments in relaxing gardens and hikes surrounded by natural beauty with majestic waterfalls.

If traveling with young kids, there is plenty in Oregon for them as well, with attractions like the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI).

If traveling to Oregon, below are a handful of destinations that are sure to be worth your while.

While in Oregon, the Portland Japanese Garden is a popular destination.

The tranquil gardens in Washington Park overlook the city.

They were designed in 1963 and span over 12.5 acres, according to the Portland Japanese Garden’s website.

There are eight separate garden styles that make up the destination, per the source. The destination features beautiful streams and an authentic Japanese Tea House.

Multnomah Falls is one of the tallest, year-round waterfalls in America and is the most visited natural recreational site in the Pacific Northwest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

More than two million visitors visit the 620-foot falls every year, according to the source.

If you enjoy a hike, Larch Mountain Trail #441 is one of the most popular to check out in the area.

Crater Lake National Park is a landmark you won’t want to miss on your vacation in Oregon.

Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States at 1,943 feet, according to the National Park Service.

Rain and snow fill the lake, making its water extra blue and beautiful.

Crater Lake was created 7,700 years ago from an eruption, according to the National Park Service.

The most popular time of year to visit the park is from July until September, reports Travel Oregon, which is the official tourism destination marketing agency in the state.

Oregon Coast Aquarium is said to be a fun-filled destination for kids and adults alike.

Oregon Coast Aquarium offers unique experiences for guests, allowing them to get up close to their favorite aquatic creatures.

If you want to visit the Oregon Coast Aquarium during your vacation, head to Newport, Oregon.

Silver Falls State Park is located near Salem, Oregon.

There are 10 waterfalls that make up the park, with five that are more than 100 feet long, according to Oregon.com.

Silver Falls State Park features a 7.2 mile loop that many hikers choose to complete during their visit.

Portland is where you can find the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI).

This science museum will provide hours of fun for the whole family with the five exhibition halls that lie between its walls and auditoriums where you can see a film.

Also at the museum, nestled on the east bank of the Willamette River, you can see the USS Blueback submarine, which was used in the movie, “The Hunt for Red October,” according to U.S. News and Travel.

For breathtaking coastline views, Cannon Beach is the spot to be in Oregon.

You can stay right on the water at one of Cannon Beach’s many oceanfront hotels, with an abundance of places to grab a bite to eat.

At Cannon Beach, you can also see Haystack Rock, enjoy hours of shopping and explore art galleries.