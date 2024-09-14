A travel guide to Indiana full of family fun, historic landmarks and unique experiences

While in Indiana, there are plenty of tourist attractions that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The town of Santa Claus is an adored spot for a touch of holiday cheer any time of year.

If the timing is right, you can catch the infamous Indianapolis 500 while in the state. If not, there are plenty of other races that take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway throughout the year and tons of history to be learned at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

If you need inspiration about what to do while you’re in the Hoosier State, below are a few ideas to add to your itinerary.

Visit the town of Santa ClausStop at the boyhood home of Abraham LincolnCatch a race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and MuseumExplore Marengo CaveGo to Indiana Dunes National Park

There are so many attractions that fill the town of Santa Claus, Indiana.

There is plenty to see and do in Santa Claus, including Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

This theme park is full of exciting roller coasters and tons of attractions for the little ones in your family. Water rides are available to enjoy during the warmer months.

While at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, there are lots of shows, including ones full of magic and comedy, to see while you’re visiting.

If you are in need of holiday spirit before the season officially comes around, you can shop at the Santa Claus Christmas Store in the town and also visit the Santa Claus Museum & Village.

A short five miles away from Santa Claus is Lincoln City, where you can find the home where former President Abraham Lincoln spent much of his childhood.

Lincoln was born in Kentucky, but his family later moved to Indiana, where he lived from 1816 until 1830, according to the National Park Service’s website.

While there, you can visit the park museum to learn more about the life of Lincoln, visit the Lincoln Living Historical Farm and walk the Boyhood Trail, just as Lincoln did while he was growing up.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is home to the famous Indy 500, which has taken place since 1911, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s website.

The Indy 500 is usually held in May, but the attraction is still worth a visit whatever time of year you find yourself in Indiana.

Check the website to see what events are happening during your visit.

If you’re visiting at a time when no events are taking place, you can always take a tour of the track for a behind-the-scenes look at the space.

There’s also a museum on site, but it is closed for renovation until April 2025.

Many visitors head to Marengo Cave on their trip to Indiana.

The cave’s formation dates back around a million years, according to Marengo Cave’s website, but it was not discovered until 1883.

In 1984, Marengo Cave was named a National Natural Landmark.

Tours of the cave take place year around, with two different walking tours offered to visitors.

One is the “Crystal Palace” tour, which takes about 40 minutes, and the “Dripstone Trail,” which is a 60-minute tour.

There are many other activities that are available at the cave beyond the walking tours, like a waterfall crawl and an underground adventure.

If you want to stay close to Marengo Cave, there is a campground where you can pitch a tent or rent a cabin for a more luxurious camping experience.

If you like to camp, fish and hike, Indiana Dunes National Park is for you.

Dunewood Campground is open for overnight stays from April 1 through Oct. 31, according to the National Park Service’s website, though the park itself is open year round.

Make sure to take your camera with you, as you will be surrounded by stunning views worth snapping a photo of.