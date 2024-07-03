90-year-old travels to see Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ with granddaughter, says her heart ‘still young’

A grandmother recently celebrated a milestone birthday by shaking it off at Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

Nancy Strong is a travel agency CEO from Dallas, Texas, who has been a major “Swiftie” for the past 10 years.

Strong told Fox News Digital this week that her love for the pop star began in 2009 when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the VMAs.

“She handled that situation with such grace, and I have looked up to her ever since,” she said.

The 90-year-old business owner said she relates to Swift in many ways, despite their roughly 55-year age difference.

“She was brought up in Redding, Pennsylvania, where I raised five boys in the ’60s — [it] will always have a special place in my heart,” she said in an email to Fox News Digital.

For her milestone 90th birthday, Strong said she wanted to celebrate in a big way by seeing Taylor Swift perform on the “Eras Tour.”

She said, “I wanted to celebrate my 90th dancing to Taylor Swift!”

Swift made a stop in Paris, France, earlier this summer — so Strong took her granddaughter, Jennifer Strong, with her to Europe.

Jennifer Strong, 32, told Fox News Digital that experiencing the concert with her grandmother was “pure magic.”

“As with everyone who attends, Grammy was in complete awe of Taylor and couldn’t help but immediately start dancing and singing along,” she said.

She added, “They are truly memories I will cherish forever.”

The pair then made it to one of Swift’s London, England, shows in late June — making Nancy Strong a Swiftie who has seen the singer more than once on the highly sought after tour.

Nancy Strong said her favorite Taylor Swift song is “The Man” from her 2019 “Lover” album due to the relatability she feels with the lyrics.

“I am a woman who started a business in the 1970s in a male-oriented world, ‘wondering if I could get there quicker if I was a man.’ These lyrics really hit home for me,” she told Fox News Digital.

The successful businessperson has also been married to her husband, Ace Strong, for 70 years — and said she likes the “Lover” album as it reminds her of their true love.

“Trust me, I know it’s a lot of years, but at the end of the day, [my] heart is still 20 years old.”

Jennifer Strong said that watching her grandmother listen to “The Man” at the “Eras Tour” was a “full-circle moment.”

“Grammy has always represented to me what it means to be a hardworking, positive, and total boss lady in her industry! (Just like Taylor!),” she said via email.

Nancy Strong said she hopes to attend one of Swift’s U.S. tour dates later this year with her granddaughter.

“I know when Jen [Strong] looks back at our time at ‘The Eras Tour’ concert, she will be grinning from ear to ear — and that fulfills my heart,” she added.

The grandmother added that she hopes to continue dancing and supporting Swift throughout her career.

