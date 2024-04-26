6 cruise safety tips to keep you protected and at ease during your vacation at sea

A trip aboard a cruise ship provides a unique vacation truly unlike anything else.

When enjoying activities like shopping, dining at fancy restaurants, testing your luck at the blackjack table or attending an evening show, you can quickly forget that you are aboard a ship.

Getting to your destination is half the fun — and while traveling from port to port on a cruise ship, you won’t be bored with all the events happening and things to do while you’re sailing.

When you take any kind of vacation, it’s important to keep safety measures in mind, and cruising is no exception.

Here are six key safety tips to remember during your vacation at sea.

Keep rooms locked up when you are awayPay attention during the muster drillLock up valuablesKeep your keycard closeResearch stops ahead of timeKeep alcohol intake in mind

When you leave your room, even just for a short period of time, make sure the door shuts and locks behind you.

Before you go to bed for the night, ensure that your door is secure. This includes your balcony door.

If you have a balcony room, don’t climb over railings or leave any trash out that could get blown over.

Also, remember when you are staying in a balcony room that there are people all around you that could also be out on their balcony, out of your sight. While you’re out there, don’t say anything that you wouldn’t want others to hear.

Before you embark on your cruise, every passenger must attend a muster drill.

This is a mandatory safety briefing that takes place in the same place you’ll go in the case of an emergency.

Pay attention during this, so you have all the information that you need.

On any vacation, including a cruise, keep your valuables safely locked up in the safe located in your room.

You don’t want to lose money or important travel documents, like a passport that you’ll need to return home.

Don’t carry unnecessary valuables around the ship with you.

They’ll be much better off safely locked away. Just don’t forget to check your safe before your last departure.

One of the most important items you’ll be given when you arrive at your cruise ship is a keycard. This keycard doesn’t only open your room, but it can also be connected to your credit card, so you can easily make purchases on board.

You should keep your keycard on you at all times while you are cruising. You’ll also need your keycard to get on and off the ship, as it will be scanned when you exit and then re-enter after your day of exploring.

If you plan on exiting the cruise ship and exploring the destinations you visit, do research on those stops ahead of time.

Look up local laws and check and see if there are any travel advisories for the destination.

Before you go, look at any excursions that are offered by the cruise line, and get those booked in advance.

Use the buddy system when exploring around the destination and on the cruise ship too.

Keep in mind the time at which you must return to the ship, and make sure you give yourself plenty of time to return.

If there is a stop that you aren’t interested in leaving the ship for, head to the spots, like the pool, that are always busy.

On port days, many guests will be off the ship, so that could give you an opportunity to grab a good seat by the pool, or finally ride the waterside without the big line.

Cruise drink packages can be enticing to guests, but also can make it easy to overindulge if you’re not careful.

Whether you buy a drink package or pay as you go, keep track of how much you consume throughout the day.

Don’t forget to have plenty of water and have enough to eat, especially when you’re spending a lot of time outside in the sun.

