5 travel essentials to pack for your summer getaway

As the saying goes, “Luck favors the prepared.”

So, before you embark on an adventure, you may want to be travel-ready, especially during the busy summer season.

With many Americans likely planning to travel this summer, packing these essentials could make trips more enjoyable and stress-free.

20 DEALS YOU CAN SCORE FOR TARGET CIRCLE WEEK

Whether you’re headed to the beach, exploring a new city or camping in the mountains, consider these five must-have items on Amazon to make the most of your precious time off this summer.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Collapsible Squeeze BottleAnker PowerCore 10000 Portable ChargerSun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen LotionOsprey Daylite Plus DaypackColumbia Bora Bora II Booney Hat

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter bottle can be taken on any outdoor adventure or international travel where clean drinking water is not readily available.

The portable water filter allows you to safely drink from rivers, lakes and other natural sources and filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine or other chemicals.

10 PICKS TO KEEP YOU HYDRATED DURING THE SUMMER HEAT

It removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites and is compact, lightweight and easy to carry, according to the Amazon description.

Staying connected is essential during travel, and the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger can help keep your devices charged while on the go.

5 DORM ROOM ESSENTIALS TO GET YOUR COLLEGE STUDENT SET UP IN STYLE

It’s compact, lightweight, and powerful enough to charge your phone multiple times, and its ultra-compact design fits easily in your pocket or bag, according to Amazon.

Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays is crucial during summer travel.

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection as dermatologists recommend, and it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

It’s also hypoallergenic for family members with sensitive skin and free of harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate, according to Amazon.

Whether for a plane carry-on or for day trips, hikes or city exploration, a backpack is a ready bag to carry around and allows you to be hands-free.

The Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack is a versatile, lightweight choice that offers ample storage and comfort and is an excellent companion for any summer adventure.

8 SMART HOME DEVICES ON SALE EARLY FOR AMAZON PRIME DAY

It provides convenient and organized storage for all your travel essentials, ensuring that you have everything within easy reach.

Stay cool and protected from the sun with the Columbia Bora Bora II Booney Hat.

This hat is designed for maximum sun protection, making it a great option for outdoor activities.

It has UPF 50 sun protection built in and a wicking sweatband and mesh bands for breathability.

Plus, worry less about losing your hat during an adventure — the Amazon description boasts an adjustable draw-cord with a toggle for a secure fit.