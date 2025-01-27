19 million Americans to take cruises in 2025, AAA projects

While many Americans opt for destinations by air, a new report reveals a record-breaking number of people will be seeking trips on the high seas this year.

AAA has released its first-ever “Cruise Travel Forecast.”

It projects that 19 million Americans plan to take cruises this year.

Last year, 18.2 million travelers went on cruises, according to the report.

“What we’re witnessing in the cruise industry is nothing short of amazing, but it’s no surprise. There’s a reason most first-time cruise passengers become repeat cruisers,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, in a press release.

Barber added, “Cruise vacations offer something for everyone, no matter their age.”

"And because most of the vacation is already paid for," travelers can focus on enjoying themselves and making lifelong memories with loved ones.

The cruise forecast report found that 72% of passengers are heading to Caribbean destinations in search of sunny vacation times.

Six percent plan on heading to Alaska, while 5% of people will be cruising in the Mediterranean, according to the report.

The report also found a rising interest among travelers in taking shorter cruises that last two to five days.

While most cruises run six to eight days, 18% of Caribbean cruise itineraries this year are shorter cruises — compared to just 2% in 2023.