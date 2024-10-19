10 wine caves around California that offer unique tours for visitors

California is the largest wine producer in the country. In fact, the Golden State is behind 81% of the U.S.’ wine production, having produced 605,981,608 gallons in 2023, according to the Wine Institute’s website.

Those visiting California can get a behind-the-scenes look at the wine production in the state through the plethora of unique tours offered by different wineries.

One optimal experience several wineries throughout the state offer to guests is a tour of wine caves.

ARE YOU PLANNING A TRIP TO CALIFORNIA? HERE’S A GUIDE OF ATTRACTIONS TO ADD TO YOUR VISIT

Wine caves have been created throughout the state as a way to store large barrels of wine as they age, according to Visit California.

Often, tours of wine caves come jointly with tastings of exclusive wines.

California is home to thousands of wineries that all have unique offerings for guests, many of which include cave tours.

Below are just a few of the many California wineries you can visit to explore wine caves.

Alexander Valley VineyardsBella Vineyards and Wine CavesJarvis Estate WineryPine Ridge VineyardsBenziger Family WineryBuena Vista WineryInglenookDavis EstatesSchramsberg VineyardsBrasswood Estate

CAN RED WINE IN MODERATION BOOST BRAIN AND HEART HEALTH? SOME EXPERTS STILL SAY YES

Alexander Valley Vineyards is located in the city of Healdsburg, which is within Sonoma County, California.

This location offers tours of the 48,000 square-foot underground cave on the property.

During this tour, you’ll get the unique experience of learning about the barrel aging program used at the vineyard.

Additionally, there are plenty of other experiences you can book, such as scenic hikes of the vineyard.

The family-run Bella Vineyards has wine tastings and cave tours available for guests.

WINE DRINKERS MAY HAVE DINOSAURS TO THANK AFTER 60M-YEAR-OLD GRAPE FOSSIL SEEDS ARE FOUND BY SCIENTISTS

Bella Vineyards and Wine Caves is located in Healdsburg. Over 70% of the grapes used to produce wine are grown from the vineyard, according to the website.

In the “Bella Tour,” which is described as an “immersive winery experience” on the website, guests will be able to explore the process of making wine on the crush pad and through the vineyard.

Guests will also be able to make their way through the wine caves, where they’ll be surrounded by the barrels where wine is perfectly aged.

The “Bella Tour” takes around 90 minutes to complete, according to the website.

At Jarvis Estate Winery, guests are welcomed into the 45,000 square foot cave where they can expect to learn more about the winery’s “approach to crafting world-class wines.”

UNDERGROUND WINE CITY IN MOLDOVA OWNS NEARLY 2 MILLION BOTTLES, THE WORLD’S LARGEST COLLECTION

The wine cave tour includes a visit to the Cuve Gallery, filled with over a dozen oak vessels, according to the winery’s website, and an underground waterfall at the end of the tour, which helps the cave stay at the perfect temperature for aging, the website states.

After a tour of the cave, guests will enter the Tasting Chamber, where wines can be sampled.

Pine Ridge Vineyards is one of many wineries located in Napa Valley, California.

Pine Ridge Vineyards offers a 90-minute tour of a wine cave, as well as a wine tasting.

WORLD’S OLDEST WINE DISCOVERED IN ANCIENT ROMAN BURIAL SITE

The guided tour takes guests through the cave system, according to the website, and then concludes with a wine tasting in Cellar 47 to try cabernets.

Benziger Family Winery is located in Glen Ellen, which can be found in Sonoma County.

At Benziger Family Winery, wines are crafted from Sonoma Mountain Ranch and Sonoma County Vineyards, according to their website.

During the tour of Benziger Family Winery, guests can learn about the farming practices of the winery, with a glass of wine in hand, of course.

One of the stops along the tour is of the wine cave, and ends with a seated wine tasting paired with cheese.

Buena Vista Winery was founded in 1857, making it the oldest commercial winery in the state of California, according to SonomaCounty.com.

At Buena Vista Winery, guests can enjoy a glass of champagne and sparkling wine at the Bubble Lounge and also enjoy wine straight from the barrels of the cave.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The original Buena Vista Winery is about a mile from Sonoma Square, according to the website.

Guests can also visit the Château Buena Vista, which is located in downtown Napa.

Inglenook is a winery that was founded in 1879, located in Rutherford, California.

During the tour, guests will get to take a look inside the Italia Cave, where there are 120 fermentation tanks, according to Inglenook’s website.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Additionally, guests will get to visit the Infinity Cave, where barrels are stored for aging.

At the end of the tour, those visiting Inglenook will go to one of the cellars to enjoy wine and cheese.

Davis Estates is complete with 11,000 square feet of caves, according to its website. The estates are located in Calistoga, California, in Napa County.

Tours are offered at Davis Estates, where guests can get a behind-the-scenes look through the vineyard at the estate and the winery featuring the caves.

There are plenty of tasting spaces to relax and enjoy a flight of wines.

Schramsberg Vineyards is one that specializes in sparkling wines.

The tour of the cave at Schramsberg Vineyards can be paired with a sparkling, white wine or red wine tasting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schramsberg Vineyards is in Calistoga, California.

Brasswood Estate includes 17,000 square feet of caves, according to its website.

During a cave tour at Brasswood Estate, guests will get to sip on wines created by a team headed by Angelina Mondavi, per the site.

One unique feature of Brasswood Estate is the wine cave library, which is where wines can be enjoyed at the long table in its center.

Brasswood Estate is located in Helena, California, in Napa Valley.