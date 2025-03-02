Your iPhone has a hidden folder eating up storage space without you even knowing

Is your iPhone running out of space?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some little-known tricks to free up storage and keep your device running smoothly.

The secret folder eating your storage

Ready to reclaim valuable space? Follow these simple steps to clear out duplicate photos and videos that are hogging your iPhone’s storage.

Open your P hotos app

Scroll down to the Utilities section, and there you’ll find a tab called Duplicates. Go ahead and tap on it.

STAY PROTECTED & INFORMED! GET SECURITY ALERTS & EXPERT TECH TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S THE CYBERGUY REPORT NOW

This folder is where Apple keeps track of all your duplicate photos and videos. Many users are shocked to discover how many duplicates they have. For instance, you might have received the same image in multiple chats. Clearing out these duplicates can instantly free up gigabytes of storage.

SPACE RUNNING LOW? SECURELY STORE YOUR HEAVY FILES WITH THESE FREE CLOUD STORAGE SOLUTIONS

How to clear duplicates

Open your P hotos app

Scroll down and find the Duplicates folder in the Utilities section.

in the Utilities section. You’ll see duplicate files listed with a Merge button next to or above each.

next to or above each. Tap Merge to remove duplicates and keep the original file.

to remove duplicates and keep the original file. Confirm your decision by clicking the pop-up window at the bottom of the screen that will say, “Merge # Exact Copies.” The number will change depending on how many files you are merging.

For faster cleanup, tap Select in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Choose multiple duplicates or click Select All to merge everything at once.

to merge everything at once. You’ll see “Merge”check marks in the blue circle for each pair you wish to merge.

for each pair you wish to merge. Then tap at the bottom of the screen.

Then click the pop-up with “Merge (number) Exact Copies Only” or “Merge (number) Items” and wait for the process to finish.

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOUR PHONE STORAGE IS FULL

More space-saving tricks

If you need even more space, try these additional tips:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Click iPhone Storage.

Review the storage breakdown and app usage.

and app usage. Check Apple’s recommendations at the top of the page.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Some effective space-saving options include:

Review large attachments: A quick way to reclaim storage is by deleting unnecessary videos and documents from your messages.

A quick way to reclaim storage is by deleting unnecessary videos and documents from your messages. Auto delete old conversations: By enabling it, it automatically removes all your messages and attachments that were sent or received one year ago.

By enabling it, it automatically removes all your messages and attachments that were sent or received one year ago. Remove Older Downloads : Keeps only the latest five automatically downloaded episodes per show.

: Keeps only the latest five automatically downloaded episodes per show. Review Downloaded Media: Manually check and remove unnecessary downloads.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

BEST WAYS TO DELETE UNNECESSARY FILES FROM YOUR ICLOUD TO FREE UP STORAGE

Kurt’s key takeaways

These simple tricks can help you reclaim significant storage space on your iPhone. Regularly checking your Duplicates folder and following Apple’s storage recommendations can keep your device running smoothly without the need for costly upgrades. Remember to review your storage periodically to maintain optimal performance.

Do you think clearing duplicate photos will change how you take or manage photos going forward, and if so, how? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.