You won’t believe how far Volvo’s new electric semitruck goes on a single charge

In a groundbreaking move, Volvo Trucks is set to revolutionize the long-haul transport industry with its next-generation FH Electric truck.

Slated for release in the second half of 2025, this electric behemoth promises to deliver up to a 373-mile range on a single charge.

Let’s dive into what this means for the future of trucking.

Volvo’s FH Electric has double the range

Volvo’s new FH Electric isn’t just an incremental improvement. It’s a quantum leap. With double the range of its predecessor, this truck is poised to make long-distance electric transport a reality. The current model’s range of about 186 miles is respectable, but the new range of up to 373 miles opens up a whole new world of possibilities for freight companies.

What gives the semitruck double the range?

So, how did Volvo manage to double the semitruck’s range? The answer lies in their innovative e-axle technology. This clever design integrates the electric motors and transmission into the rear axle, freeing up space for more batteries. Combined with a more efficient battery design and an improved management system, the e-axle is the key to unlocking long-distance electric trucking.

As for charging time, since it has yet to launch, the company tells us that it is too early to say, but generally for electric trucks, the charging speed is increasing. For those concerned about how the weather might affect the vehicle, we’re told that cold temperatures can influence the range, as for all EVs.

What this means for the trucking industry

For transport companies, this development is huge. The new FH Electric will allow more truck drivers to complete a full working day without needing to recharge. This eliminates one of the biggest hurdles to electric truck adoption: range anxiety. It’s not just about going green; it’s about maintaining efficiency and productivity in an increasingly eco-conscious world.

Volvo’s electric leadership

Volvo isn’t new to the electric truck game. With eight battery-electric models already in their portfolio and over 4,200 electric trucks delivered to customers in 48 countries, they’re clearly committed to this technology. The new FH Electric is set to cement its position as a leader in sustainable transport solutions. As Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, puts it, this new electric flagship will be “a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2”.

The race for electric trucking supremacy

While Volvo is making big strides, they’re not alone in this race. Companies like Tesla and Daimler are also developing long-haul electric trucks. However, Volvo’s track record and this latest announcement put them in a strong position to lead the charge toward electrification in the trucking industry. Initially, Volvo has plans to release the FH Electric in all of Europe and some countries in Asia.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Volvo’s new FH Electric represents more than just a new product launch; it’s a glimpse into the future of transport. With a range that allows more companies to adopt electric, it’s a win-win for both businesses and the environment. As we move towards a more sustainable future, innovations like this will be crucial in reducing the transport sector’s carbon footprint, which currently accounts for 7% of global carbon emissions. The road to a fully electric long-haul transport industry may still be a long way away, but with Volvo’s latest offering, that future just got a lot closer.

