World’s first jet suit race turns flying humans into an extreme sport

How cool would it be to fly like Iron Man? Wouldn’t it be awesome to soar above the ground and feel the wind in your face? Well, guess what?

A group of competitors is about to experience that exact sensation very soon. How? As part of the world’s first jet suit race.

It’s happening Feb. 28 during the Dubai Boat Show at the Dubai Harbour.

You’re probably wondering what a jet suit race is. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. It’s a new sport that’s taking off (literally).

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What is a jet suit race?

Jet suit racing is a sport that Gravity Industries has been working toward since its first race in Bermuda in 2020. It features pilots wearing 1500 horsepower jet suits and racing against each other on a specially designed course. The course consists of various obstacles and checkpoints that the pilots have to navigate. The races are timed and judged based on speed, accuracy and style.

How does a jet suit work?

Gravity’s jet suits are unlike any other flying machines you’ve seen before. They consist of three jet turbines integrated with its fuel tank backpack and four more turbines attached to the pilot’s arms.

The pilot controls the thrust and direction of the suit by moving his arms, making it a very physical and agile way to fly. The suit can reach a maximum speed of 85 mph and normally fly 10 feet off hard terrain and 13 feet off water for safety reasons. The average flight time is five minutes for a full tank.

GET MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER – CLICK HERE

MORE: IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLACE, NO, IT’S A FLYING JETSKI

What will the jet suit race be like?

Seven to eight pilots will compete in a circuit race, and it will be a test of skill, stamina and nerve for the pilots, who will have to navigate a challenging course that includes obstacles, turns and elevation changes. The race will also be a spectacle for the spectators, who will get to witness the incredible sight and sound of pilots flying through the air with jet engines.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MORE: THE WORLD’S FIRST ELECTRIC FLYING CRAFT IS SET OF LIFT OFF

Who is behind the jet suit race?

The jet suit race is the brainchild of Richard Browning, the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries. He says he wants to create a new sport that showcases the potential of human flight and inspires people to pursue their dreams.

“Our Gravity Race Series promises high-octane visceral excitement and drama akin to Formula One,” Browning said. “We will not be satisfied with organizing a flying and racing display only; we also seek to increase the intensity of competition and excitement in the event through the flight path that includes challenges for the competitors that require maneuverability, accuracy and flight speed to determine the four best competitors who will then vie for the top three places and take the podium.”

Gravity Industries offers various opportunities for people to experience flying in a jet suit, such as flight training, flight experiences and custom jet suits. This will be able to be experienced from Skydive Dubai later this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MORE: REVOLUTIONARY FLYING SPORTS CAR COMPLETES ITS MAIDEN FLIGHT

How can I watch or try a jet suit?

If you’re interested in watching the Jet Suit Race live, it will be held Feb. 28 in the area between Dubai Harbor and Skydive Dubai as part of the Dubai Boat Show. Check out Gravity Industries’ social media for more details.

Or if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try flying a jet suit yourself, you can book a full flight training day with Gravity for $8,500 or a half day for $3,500. And if you’re really serious about owning a jet suit, you can buy one for $483,000, plus tax.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Jet suit racing is a new, heart-pounding sport that’s like nothing you’ve seen before. Picture daredevil pilots strapping on jet suits, ready to defy gravity and race against one another. They’ll twist and turn through obstacles, pushing the boundaries of what humans can do in midair. We’re talking adrenaline, speed and a whole lot of “wow.” Will this sport soar to new heights? It’ll be interesting to see if it takes off and where it goes from here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Would you consider suiting up for some high-flying action and trying out a jet suit for yourself? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.