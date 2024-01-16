‘Wildly out of control’: DC resident rips new tech as others cite fears over election interference, job loss

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation’s capital told Fox News their biggest concerns about artificial intelligence, with some saying they were afraid the rapidly advancing tech could lead to voter manipulation during the 2024 election cycle or eliminate jobs.

“When things like that have too much control … the power to swing is too far,” Cori, of Washington, D.C., told Fox News. “I do think that its gotten wildly out of control.”

AI’s rapidly growing tech has consistently raised concerns about its ability to manipulate elections and eliminate jobs. Some 2024 presidential campaigns have already used the tool, including both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and former President Trump’s.

“I certainly think AI is going to have an impact on the election as people use AI … to attempt to influence communications around the election,” Gene said. “I don’t have any idea what type of impact it will have, but I think you’ll see a lot of bias around specific topics.”

DeSantis’ campaign posted an AI-generated image on social media in June portraying a fake photo of Trump hugging Biden’s former Chief Medical Advisor Dr.Anthony Fauci. The former president’s campaign also used AI to create a mock video of DeSantis’ 2024 presidential announcement showing guests in attendance such as Democratic megadonor George Soros, World Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwab, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Adolf Hitler, the devil and the FBI.

“AI is very concerning in the sense of using someone else’s identity,” Steve said. “I think it’s going to cause a lot of problems for people who are celebrities and in the know.”

Cori said she loves using AI for work, admitting she “couldn’t do her job” without the tech. But she also said its continuous advancement raises serious concerns about job security.

“My concern is that people will be eliminated from jobs,” she said. “They won’t need us anymore. We’ll just become nothing.”

In March 2023, Goldman Sachs predicted AI advancements could diminish or eliminate 300 million jobs globally. The tech was also a large focus during last year’s Hollywood strikes over the fear that AI could easily write scripts and replicate an actors’ image and likeness.

“I think the unknown and uncontrollable nature of AI is somewhat of a concern for me,” Miles said. “There’s a lot that can’t be controlled, and I think that’s scary.”

Abu said the difficulties of differentiating real and AI-generated content could be “dangerous” and needs to be federally managed.

“There must be set rules,” Abu said. “It must be regulated.”

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.