Why you need to delete 3 apps right now if you have an Android

All Android owners, beware – these three activity-tracking apps promise you money through advertisements yet never pay out. Delete these apps from your Android device right now.

What apps should I delete?

The three problem apps are Lucky Step-Walking Tracker, WalkingJoy and Lucky Habit: health tracker. Lucky Step and WalkingJoy have been taken down from the Google Play Store. However, as of when this article is written, Lucky Habit remains online.

Each app is meant to help you track your steps and other habits, and they all connect with the same command and control server, according to experts at software company Dr. Web. These servers are typically used by hackers to send directions to systems infected with malware.

How do the apps trick people who use them?

These apps promise you money for doing things like walking more steps and watching more ads. The more activities you complete, the more rewards you earn, which would then be redeemable for cash. However, these scammish apps would then update themselves so that the option for you to turn your rewards into cash disappears from your app altogether.

Even when you provide banking information to the apps to get paid, the apps have no way of verifying the information, so the chances of you getting paid are slim to none. The more ads that you watch, the more money the app developers have been making, rather than the other way around.

How do I delete the apps from my Android?

Go to the home screen or app drawerFind the app you want to deletePress and hold the app iconDrag the app icon to the “Uninstall” or “Delete/Remove” optionConfirm the action/uninstallation.

*Please note settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

How to protect yourself from all malicious apps on your devices

It’s important to always keep your iOS or Android software up to date. App and software updates often contain fixes to glitches and security flaws.Keep your browsers updatedWhen downloading an app, always check the following:

The number of ratings (avoid apps with little to no ratings)

The quality of the written comments (A telltale sign of suspicious apps often have poor grammar)

If the developer has a legit website.

Install good security protection on all your devices for the best protection. See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by searching "Best Antivirus" at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

Have you deleted these apps from your Android device yet? Let us know if you’ve had any negative experiences.

