Which iPhone 16 is right for you? Discover your perfect match

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup introduces four distinct models, each designed to cater to different preferences and needs.

With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming.

We will walk you through the key features, specifications and pricing of each model, helping you determine which iPhone 16 is your perfect match.

Is it time for me to upgrade to a new iPhone?

Deciding whether to upgrade to the iPhone 16 or consider other options depends on your specific needs and preferences. The iPhone 16 offers several impressive features, such as the powerful A18 chip, an enhanced ultrawide camera with macrophotography support and the new Action Button and Camera Control button. However, if you’re looking for alternatives, there are previous models sold at a reduced price you may consider. Ultimately, consider what features are most important to you, such as camera quality, battery life or software experience, and weigh them against the cost and benefits of upgrading to the iPhone 16 or choosing another high-quality smartphone. Read more here.

The iPhone 16 family is AI-ready

All four iPhone 16 models share several features, including an Action Button, a new Camera Control center, Dynamic Island and Apple Intelligence. They also come with the same main and selfie cameras, wireless communication systems (such as cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS) and run on iOS 18. However, there are notable differences that set the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus apart from the Pro models. Let’s explore what makes each model unique.

iPhone 16 is the newest entry model

Design and display

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2556 x 1179 pixels)60Hz refresh rateAluminum frame with color-infused glass backColors: black, pink, teal, ultramarine, white

Performance and battery

A18 chip with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU8GB RAM (assumed for Apple Intelligence support)Up to 22 hours of video playback

Camera system

Dual rear cameras:

48MP main (f/1.6 aperture)12MP ultrawide with macro mode12MP TrueDepth front cameraVertical camera alignment for spatial video capture

New features

Action ButtonCamera Control buttonApple Intelligence support (coming in October)

Pricing

128GB: $799256GB: $899512GB: $1,099

Save money by purchasing with phone providers. Details below.

iPhone 16 Plus kicks it up a level in size

Design and display

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2796 x 1290 pixels)60Hz refresh rateAluminum frame with color-infused glass backColors: black, pink, teal, ultramarine, white

Performance and battery

A18 chip with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU8GB RAM (assumed for Apple Intelligence support)Up to 27 hours of video playback

Camera system

Dual rear cameras:

48MP main (f/1.6 aperture)12MP ultrawide with macro mode12MP TrueDepth front cameraVertical camera alignment for spatial video capture

New features

Action ButtonCamera Control buttonApple Intelligence support (coming in October)

Pricing

128GB: $899256GB: $999512GB: $1,199

Save money by purchasing with phone providers. Details below.

iPhone 16 Pro has slimmer bezel, more screen

Design and display

6.3-inch ProMotion display (2622 x 1206 pixels)1-120Hz variable refresh rateTitanium frame with textured matte glass backColors: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, desert titanium

Performance and battery

A18 Pro chip with enhanced GPU performance8GB RAMUp to 27 hours of video playback

Camera system

Triple rear cameras:

48MP main (f/1.78 aperture)48MP ultrawide12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom12MP TrueDepth front camera

New features

Action ButtonCamera Control buttonApple Intelligence support (coming in October)Thinner bezels

Pricing

128GB: $999256GB: $1,099512GB: $1,299

Save money by purchasing with phone providers. Details below.

iPhone 16 Pro Max is the go big or go home ultimate pick

Design and display

6.9-inch ProMotion display (2868 x 1320 pixels)1-120Hz variable refresh rateTitanium frame with textured matte glass backColors: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, desert titanium

Performance and battery

A18 Pro chip with enhanced GPU performance8GB RAMUp to 22 hours of video playback

Camera system

Triple rear cameras:

48MP main (f/1.78 aperture)48MP ultrawide12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom12MP TrueDepth front camera

New features

Action ButtonCamera Control buttonApple Intelligence support (coming in October)Thinner bezels

Pricing

256GB: $1,199512GB: $1,3991TB: $1,599

Save money by purchasing with phone providers. Details below.

Choosing the right iPhone 16 for you

When it comes to selecting your ideal iPhone from the iPhone 16 lineup, the standard iPhone 16 is likely the best choice for most people, offering a balanced mix of features and price. With its 6.1-inch display, A18 chip and dual-camera system, it provides excellent performance for everyday tasks and photography.

For those who prefer a larger screen without a significant price increase, the iPhone 16 Plus is a great option, featuring a 6.7-inch display and longer battery life.

If you prioritize advanced photography or videography capabilities in a relatively compact size, the iPhone 16 Pro is the way to go. It boasts a triple-camera system with a 48MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide and a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens, all powered by the more robust A18 Pro chip.

For those of you who want the ultimate in features, including the largest display and most advanced camera system, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the top choice, offering a 6.9-inch ProMotion display and the best battery life in the lineup.

All models now include the new Camera Control button and Action Button, bringing pro-level features to the entire range. However, the Pro models still maintain their edge with ProMotion displays, more advanced camera systems and the A18 Pro chip. Your choice ultimately depends on your specific needs, budget and preference for screen size and camera capabilities.

See how you can get these phones for next to nothing based on a contract with your phone provider below.

Looking for the best deal on a new iPhone 16? Consider these 5 wireless carrier offers

If you’re in the market for the latest iPhone 16, one of the best ways to get a great deal is through the various promotions and deals offered by phone carriers. Here are a few reasons why:

Substantial discounts: Many carriers offer significant discounts on the latest iPhones, especially if you sign up for a new plan or upgrade your existing one. These discounts can make a big difference in the overall cost. And remember these are limited-time offers that are subject to change. These deals often come with specific terms and conditions, such as eligible trade-in values, minimum monthly plan requirements and credit qualifications.

AT&T

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: Free with eligible trade-in and an unlimited plan. Additional terms and conditions on AT&T site.iPhone 16 Plus: Up to $830 off with eligible trade-in. Additional terms and conditions on AT&T site.iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in. Additional terms and conditions on AT&T site.

Verizon

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in on the Unlimited Ultimate Plan. Additional terms and conditions on Verizon site.New customers: iPhone 16 Pro for $10/month for 36 months on Unlimited Ultimate or $15/month for 36 months on Unlimited Plus. Additional terms and conditions on Verizon site.

T-Mobile

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: Free with eligible trade-in and an unlimited plan. Additional terms and conditions on T-Mobile site.

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile: Get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup with no trade-in required. Additionally, Boost Mobile offers a free year of their $25/month unlimited plan with the purchase of an iPhone 16 at full price. Additional terms and conditions on Boost Mobile site.

Visible

New members: Save up to $360 via monthly bill credits when purchasing an iPhone 16 on the Visible+ plan. Additional terms and conditions on Visible site.

Trade-in offers: Carriers often provide trade-in deals where you can exchange your old phone for credit toward your new iPhone 16. This can further reduce the price you pay.

Monthly payment plans: Instead of paying the full price upfront, carriers typically offer monthly payment plans that spread the cost over a period of time. This makes it more affordable and easier on your budget.

Bundled services: Some carriers bundle additional services like streaming subscriptions, extra data or international calling with your new iPhone purchase. These added perks can enhance the overall value of the deal.

Exclusive promotions: Carriers frequently run exclusive promotions, such as limited-time offers or special discounts for existing customers. Keeping an eye on these promotions can help you snag the best deal.

Before making your purchase, be sure to compare the offers from different carriers to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Whether you’re searching for a reliable everyday device, a larger screen for media consumption or advanced photography capabilities, there’s an iPhone 16 tailored just for you. With innovative features like the Action Button and enhanced camera systems across all models, Apple continues to push the envelope in smartphone technology. Ultimately, the best choice will depend on your personal preferences and how you plan to use your device.

What features are most important to you when choosing a new iPhone: camera quality, battery life or overall performance?

