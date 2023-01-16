WhatsApp ending support on some devices

The popular instant messaging app known as WhatsApp is no longer supported on certain older smartphone devices as of Dec. 31, 2022.

There are a total of 49 models that will not support that app anymore, including two iPhones, plus multiple Samsung, LG, and Huawei models.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What is WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is an instant messaging app that is used to send messages, pictures, videos and audio files. It’s been super popular over the years because of its features like group chatting, voice messages, and location sharing, and it is commonly used among those who wish to message friends who live in other countries.

It works like any other messaging app that you might find on a smartphone (i.e. the iMessage app for iPhones). However, the key difference is that WhatsApp uses the internet to send these messages and does not cost money.

HOW TO BLOCK POP-UPS ON YOUR ANDROID

This means that you will need an internet connection to use WhatsApp. The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play Store, and again, it is free to use.

However, if you use WhatsApp to make international calls, you may be charged based on your mobile plan or internet service provider. Additionally, if you use WhatsApp to send messages while abroad, you may be charged for data usage, depending on your mobile plan.

Why is WhatsApp ending support for these smartphones?

The experts at WhatsApp, just like many other apps, regularly update the app with new features so that users can have a better and more enhanced experience.

These updates are also meant to support newer models of iPhone, Android and other devices that come out so often. As technology moves so quickly, it’s out with the old and in with the new, and every company must keep up with each other.

HOW TO REVERSE SEARCH A NUMBER FOR FREE

So, when WhatsApp makes new updates for newer operating systems, they also get rid of support for the older and outdated devices as they no longer serve the needs of the company or the consumer.

What models will no longer support WhatsApp?

The following smartphone models will no longer support WhatsApp:

Archos 53 PlatinumGrand S Flex ZTEGrand X Quad V987 ZTEiPhone 5iPhone 5cHTC Desire 500Huawei Ascend DHuawei Ascend D1Huawei Ascend D2Huawei Ascend G740Huawei Ascend MateHuawei Ascend P1Quad XLLenovo A820LG EnactLG Lucid 2LG Optimus 4X HDLG Optimus F3LG Optimus F3QLG Optimus F5LG Optimus F6LG Optimus F7LG Optimus L2 IILG Optimus L3 IILG Optimus L3 II DualLG Optimus L4 IILG Optimus L4 II DualLG Optimus L5LG Optimus L5 DualLG Optimus L5 IILG Optimus L7LG Optimus L7 ILG Optimus L7 II DualLG Optimus Nitro HDMemo ZTE V956Samsung Galaxy Ace 2Samsung Galaxy CoreSamsung Galaxy S2Samsung Galaxy S3 miniSamsung Galaxy Trend IISamsung Galaxy Trend LiteSamsung Galaxy Xcover 2Sony Xperia Arc SSony Xperia miroSony Xperia Neo LWiko Cink FiveWiko Darknight ZT

Which smartphones still support WhatsApp?

WhatsApp will still support all Android phones running on OS version 4.1 or newer, as well as iPhones running on iOS12 or above. It will also support smartphones running on KaiOS2.5, including the JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

How do I update my smartphone so that I can keep WhatsApp?

To make sure your iPhone has the latest update:

Go to SettingsSelect GeneralClick Software UpdateIf you have an update available, press Install Now

HOW TO TURN LIVE PHOTOS ON AND OFF ON IPHONE

To make sure your Android has the latest update:

Open your phone’s Settings appNear the bottom, tap SystemClick System Update, and you’ll see your update status. Follow any steps on the screen

How do you feel about this big change in WhatsApp? Let us know your thoughts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the “Free newsletter” link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.