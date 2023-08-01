What to know about the new $25 unlimited wireless service from Amazon Prime

Dish Network and Amazon just shook hands on a huge deal that allows Amazon Prime members access to one of the least expensive wireless plans ever offered in the U.S. Dish is now offering its Boost Infinite unlimited wireless service right on Amazon’s website.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S

This low-price unlimited wireless plan will put pressure on the wireless industry by offering a new, affordable and flexible service to Amazon’s vast customer base. So, how exactly will it benefit you and impact the competition?

HOW TO FACTORY RESET YOUR ANDROID DEVICE

Boost Infinite Unlimited with Amazon Prime by the numbers

Boost Infinite only offers one plan: $25 for unlimited talk, text and 5G data. They also have been very clear that the $25 per month rate will not go up as long as you’re active. Its biggest appeal is the fact that it is so inexpensive and that the Boost Infinite service utilizes the AT&T and T-Mobile wireless networks as a virtual carrier.

In order to activate the service, Prime Members will need to buy a Boost Infinite SIM kit sold and shipped by Amazon, which allows you to activate an Infinite Unlimited subscription at your convenience. It also offers support for iPhone models with eSim cards which are virtual instead of physical cards.

Keep in mind that you will have to pay more for extras like international features and to turn your phone into a hotspot. You can explore those additional options from the Boost Infinite app once basic service is established.

With the purchase of the SIM kit, you’ll get 20% off the list price of $25, on top of a $25 bill credit toward your first month of service when you activate within 30 days. Thanks to Amazon, making a switch will be as easy as “add to cart.”

MORE: HOW TO TURBOCHARGE YOUR CELL SERVICE AT HOME

Can I use my existing cell phone and number?

Amazon Prime members who purchase a SIM kit can use their existing cellular device and number, or they can request a new number. The plan is compatible with most unlocked iPhones and Android smartphones made in the last five years.

You are capped to five lines total per account and when you exceed 30GB of data within a month, they could throttle you down to slower speeds.

HOW TO SNAP THE PERFECT PHOTO WITH YOUR CAMERA’S BURST MODE

What happens once I receive my SIM kit?

Once you receive your SIM kit, you will need to complete your Boost Infinite account registration through the Boost Infinite app to activate the service. Boost Infinite says it will provide a dedicated person called a “Boost Buddy” to assist you with any questions, setup and activation.

ASK KURT: WEBSITES MAY TRY TO HIDE THEIR PAST, BUT THESE TOOLS UNCOVER WHAT OTHERS MAY NOT WANT YOU TO SEE

A partnership with potential for disruption?

Many are theorizing that there is more to come with this major move. Amazon can use its massive wealth to buy up these plans in bulk at a discounted rate. This means they could potentially sell them back to consumers at a lower price than their current mobile plans, undercutting the competition.

This is why analysts are expecting there to be a price cut instituted soon, making an already cheap plan even cheaper. This tactic would not only increase sales of Boost Infinite but also add more incentive to become an Amazon Prime member.

MORE: HOW TO SECURELY GET RID OF YOUR OLD CELL PHONE

Kurt’s Key Takeaways

This $25 per month unlimited wireless plan including text, voice and data is about the best-priced wireless service available at the time of publishing. The new partnership between these two companies is sure to shake up the market and even if you never become a customer, it could pressure other carriers to lower prices.

Keep an eye out for similar competing offers to materialize as traction for this inexpensive unlimited wireless plan starts eroding customers from major wireless companies.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you think that this deal is good for the cell service market? Will it potentially drive down the prices of other services? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.