Turn any bike into an e-bike in seconds with this nifty gadget

For all you bike riders out there, I bet you never thought you could turn your regular bike into an e-bike. It’s now possible without the hassle of tools or complicated installations. Let me introduce you to Clip, the world’s first plug-and-play solution that makes upgrading your ride a breeze.

Founded by Som Ray and Clem De Alcala, this innovative startup from Brooklyn believes that electric biking should be accessible and affordable for everyone.

With Clip, you can easily transform your bike into an e-bike and enjoy the benefits of electric assistance without breaking the bank.

Just the right boost

With 80% of urban trips being between six and eight miles, traditional e-bikes often feel like overkill. Clip offers just the right amount of assistance, making it perfect for short commutes. Attach it to your bike in seconds and enjoy the extra boost when needed. Whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling a few hills, Clip provides just the perfect amount of extra power to make your ride smooth and enjoyable.

How Clip works

This innovative device attaches to your bike’s front fork, easily turning it into an e-bike. Clip is compatible with all city, road and bikeshare bikes with 26-inch to 28-inch tires. Weighing just 8.8 pounds for the Commuter model and 9.8 pounds for the Explorer model, it uses a friction-drive principle to provide propulsion, and its Bluetooth remote lets you control the ride-assist feature.

The Clip allows for a top speed of 15 mph and a range of up to four to six miles on the Commuter model and 10 to 12 miles on the Explorer model. It has a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery pack designed to maximize performance and Clip. The Clip’s innovative regenerative braking system also recharges the battery while riding. Plus, the Clip can be conveniently charged from a standard outlet, making it easy to power up just about anywhere.

How much does Clip cost?

Starting at just $499, Clip is a game-changer for anyone looking to upgrade their bike without breaking the bank. Traditional e-bikes can often cost between $1,500 and $6,000, making them a significant investment. Even e-bike upgrades usually range from $650 to $1,200. Clip, however, offers a cost-effective alternative that makes electric biking accessible to a wider group of bikers.

The future of Clip

Clip plans to introduce a low-cost version called BOLT in emerging markets like India. By partnering with cities and bikeshare programs, Clip is poised to play a significant role in reducing urban congestion and CO2 emissions.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Clip is pretty cool and could be a game-changer for anyone looking to upgrade their regular bike to an e-bike. With its easy installation and affordable price, it opens the door for more people to enjoy the benefits of electric biking without the hefty price tag of traditional e-bikes. Whether you’re commuting to work or just taking a leisurely ride, Clip is designed to make your journey smoother and more enjoyable.

How do you feel about the shift towards electric mobility solutions like Clip versus traditional bikes? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

