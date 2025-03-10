Transferring data from old laptop to new one

This is a great time of year to buy a new computer, especially if it’s been several years since your last upgrade. If you do buy a new laptop, you’ll probably want to transfer all of your data from your old laptop to the new one. Roger from Findlay, Ohio, emailed us asking for help with buying a new laptop and what software he can use to affordably move his data from his old laptop to his new one. Here’s what he is asking:

“I am a retired 75-year-old living on a fixed income. I only use my laptop for emails, banking, and the occasional solitaire game. I currently have a Lenovo Ideapad 110. I need to buy a new laptop. What laptop would be a good replacement for me, keeping in mind the cost and the limited usage I would need? What is the most cost-effective way to transfer my data to the new laptop? I have received prices from $100.00 to $200.00 just for the transfer from old to new. I could use some direction that will help me move forward.”

To answer this question, I’ll explain how to buy a new laptop and transfer your data. I’ll also include links to a few affordable laptops that can handle your daily emails and web surfing. Please keep reading to see our favorite laptops and software for data transfers.

The best laptops to buy in 2025

Laptops for everyone and at all price points

The first thing I recommend doing is looking at Kurt’s picks for the best laptops you can buy right now. You can read the article in detail here . If you’re in search of a laptop that can handle daily tasks such as browsing and emailing, check out these options from Acer, Lenovo and Asus .

Each laptop has enough processing power to make everything feel snappy, but none are ideal for a heavy workload. If you are just looking for something to check your email with and play the occasional game of Solitaire, the Acer Aspire 3 is your most affordable option. If you want something with 2-in-1 touchscreen functionality, then I would recommend the Lenovo Yoga 9i . The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a miniature powerhouse and a great option for anyone who wants to push a lightweight, portable laptop for content creation. Be sure to check out Kurt’s picks for the best laptops for 2025 .

How to transfer data from one device to another

Using external storage devices

There are two different ways you can use an external storage device to transfer your old data to your new computer. Here they are:

USB flash drive: Copy the files you want to transfer to a USB flash drive , then plug it into the new computer and copy the files over. Be aware that many flash drive storage spaces tend to be on the smaller side. This won’t be a problem if you are just transferring documents and emails to a new laptop, but if you have a lot of media files (photographs, videos, etc.), then you might be better suited with an external hard drive. Follow these steps:

For Windows

Plug the USB flash drive into an available USB port on your current computer

on your current computer Wait for your computer to r ecognize the device

Open File Explorer on your computer

on your computer Locate the files you want to transfer and select them

and Right-click on the selected files and choose Copy or use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+C

or use the keyboard shortcut Navigate to your USB flash drive in File Explorer

in File Explorer Right-click on an empty space and select Paste or use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+V

or use the keyboard shortcut Wait for the transfer to complete.

Safely eject the USB flash drive by right-clicking on its icon and selecting Eject

by right-clicking on its icon and selecting Plug the USB flash drive into the new computer and repeat steps 3-8 to copy files to the new device.

For Mac

Insert the USB flash drive into an available USB port

into an available Wait for your Mac to recognize it (it should appear in Finder)

(it should appear in Finder) Open a Finder window and locate the files you want to transfer

and you want to transfer Drag the selected files to the USB drive listed in the sidebar or right-click and choose Copy, then navigate to the USB drive, right-click and select Paste

to the USB drive listed in the sidebar or right-click and choose then navigate to the USB drive, right-click and select Wait for the transfer to complete

Eject the USB drive by right-clicking its icon and selecting Eject before removing it

External hard drive: Similar to a USB flash drive, but with more storage capacity. External hard drives come as either portable Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) or Solid State Drives (SSDs). Portable SSDs tend to have higher capacity and are faster than HDDs, but cost more. If you need to transfer a lot of media files, in particular videos and photographs, I recommend choosing a portable SSD. Follow these steps:

For Windows

Connect the external hard drive (HDD or SSD) to your current computer’s USB port

to your current computer’s USB port Wait for the computer to recognize the device

Open File Explorer on your computer

on your computer Locate the files you want to transfer and select them

and Right-click on the selected file s and choose Copy or use Ctrl+C

s and choose Copy or use Ctrl+C Navigate to your external hard drive in File Explorer

Right-click on an empty space and select Paste or use Ctrl+V

and select or use Wait for the transfer to complete . This may take longer for large files or numerous files

. This may take longer for large files or numerous files Safely eject the external hard drive by right-clicking on its icon and selecting Eject

by right-clicking on its icon and selecting Connect the external hard drive to the new computer and repeat steps 3-8 to copy files to the new device

For Mac

Connect the external hard drive (HDD or SSD) to your Mac’s USB port

Wait for your Mac to recognize the device (it should appear in Finder)

(it should appear in Finder) Open a Finder window on your Mac

on your Mac Locate the files you want to transfer and select them

and Drag the selected files to the external hard drive listed in the Finder sidebar or right-click and choose Copy, then navigate to the external drive, right-click and select Paste

in the Finder sidebar or right-click and choose then navigate to the external drive, right-click and select Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcuts Command-C t o copy and Command-V to paste the files

o copy and to paste the files Wait for the transfer to complete. This may take longer for large files or numerous files

This may take longer for large files or numerous files Safely eject the external hard drive by right-clicking its icon in Finder and selecting Eject

Connect the external hard drive to the new Mac and repeat steps 3-7 to copy files to the new device

Using cloud storage

Transferring data from an old laptop to a new one with cloud storage makes the process easy, but it’s also largely dependent on how much data you are transferring and how fast your internet speed is. Transferring data with a physical drive is always faster, but if you have a speedy internet connection and don’t want to buy additional accessories, then transferring via cloud storage is an excellent way to bring your new data over to a new computer.

Google Drive : Upload your files from your old computer to Google Drive, then download them to your new computer.

: Upload your files from your old computer to Google Drive, then download them to your new computer. Dropbox : Similar to Google Drive but with different features and storage options.

Get a deeper dive into my top recommended cloud services here .

Using network transfer

If you have tried using cloud storage to transfer your data but found it too slow, you can utilize a network transfer with an Ethernet cable or over Wi-Fi to make the process go faster.

Ethernet Cable: Connect both computers to the same network using an Ethernet cable , enable file sharing and transfer the files directly.

Wi-Fi: Ensure both computers are on the same Wi-Fi network, enable file sharing and transfer the files wirelessly.

Using third-party software

There’s a wide range of third-party software you can also use to transfer your data. We prefer EaseUS Todo PCTrans, which you can learn more about below:

EaseUS Todo PCTrans (PC) – This powerful data migration software simplifies transferring files, applications and user settings between computers on the same network. It offers a streamlined way to move your data without the hassle of manual transfers. Learn more about it here .

Migration Assistant (Mac) – Built into macOS, Migration Assistant allows you to easily transfer files, settings and applications from one Mac to another or from a Time Machine backup. This free tool ensures a smooth transition when setting up a new Mac. Learn more about it here .

If you are looking for an in-depth guide on the different ways to transfer data to a new laptop, see my in-depth guide here .

Essential steps to take when you get a new laptop or desktop

Buying a new computer is exciting, but beyond transferring your data, there are several important steps to ensure a smooth setup and optimal performance. Here’s what I recommend:

Transfer your data – Move your files, applications and settings from your old device.

– Move your files, applications and settings from your old device. Install your preferred browser – Get your favorite web browser set up for seamless browsing. See my picks here .

– Get your favorite web browser set up for seamless browsing. . Set up your operating system – Configure Windows or macOS to match your preferences.

– Configure Windows or macOS to match your preferences. Register your hardware and software – Activate warranties and ensure your software is properly licensed.

For a step-by-step guide on everything to do when setting up a new computer, check out these tips: Setting up a new PC | Setting up a new Mac .

And once you’ve got your new computer up and running, don’t forget to securely dispose of your old device to protect your data. Learn how to do that here .

Kurt’s key takeaways

Buying a new computer is an exciting time, but there are a lot of different ways to set up your new computer and make it truly yours. We have several guides on everything you need to do with a new Windows computer or a new Mac, and you can always reach out to us via email if you have more questions.

