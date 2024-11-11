Top scams targeting our military heroes and how to avoid them

Cyberscammers are some of the most heartless people out there. They don’t even spare our military heroes.

Last year, these criminals stole $477 million from veterans, military personnel and their spouses, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). That’s a $63 million jump from 2022, showing that the military community is a big target for scammers. The number of military members who lost money to these attacks went up by 7% to 30,948, per the FTC’s latest data.

These scammers use all kinds of tricks to get veterans to hand over personal info or hard-earned cash, including veterans’ benefit scams and IRS scams. I break down five of the most common scams targeting our military heroes and how to stay safe from them.

Romance scams

Romance scams have become an increasingly painful reality for veterans, as scammers target them through fake online relationships to exploit their emotions and financial stability. Often, these scammers pose as attractive, understanding individuals on dating apps, social media platforms or even support forums specifically tailored for veterans. They’ll build a relationship over weeks or months, using flattery and fabricated stories to create a strong emotional connection with their target.

Once the scammer believes they’ve gained enough trust, they’ll ask for money, typically by inventing a sudden, urgent situation. It might be a “medical emergency,” a supposed travel expense to come to visit or even a claim that they need help with a legal matter. The requests start small but can quickly escalate as the scammer continues to manipulate the victim’s emotions.

This continues to be the most common fraud targeting veterans, costing them and their families over $40 million in 2020, according to Aura. Among all romance scam victims, those ages 50-69 were hit the hardest, losing $179.65 million in just the first three quarters of 2022. That figure has almost certainly surged in 2024.

Veterans benefit scams

Some scammers pretend to offer help with veterans’ benefits. They promise to help increase benefits or expedite claims, but they’re really after personal information or a fee. A scammer might claim you’re eligible for new or additional benefits, contacting you by phone, email or text. When dealing with unsolicited advice, remember that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Phishing scams from fake government agencies

Phishing scams are a social engineering trick where scammers send emails that look like they’re from official places, like the government or your bank. These legit-looking emails act as bait, but the real goal is to grab your banking or credit card info.

Sometimes, these scam emails will ask you to click a link or download an attachment, which can install malware on your device. Scammers are also known to send phishing links through LinkedIn, Facebook or other social media.

One classic example is the IRS scam. Though it targets everyone, military members are prime targets. Scammers pretend to be IRS agents, threatening jail time, fines or other penalties if they don’t get immediate payment. They even spoof IRS caller IDs to make their calls look real.

Rental property scams

Rental property scams are a common way scammers try to exploit people looking for a place to rent. In these scams, fraudsters often post fake listings for apartments or houses on popular rental websites or social media platforms. The listing might look too good to be true, like a beautiful place at an unbelievably low price.

The scammer will usually claim to be out of town or unavailable to meet in person, asking potential renters to send a deposit or rent payment upfront to “secure” the property. In some cases, they may even send fake lease agreements or claim that the property is already rented, but they can still “help” find a similar place.

Car sales and financing scams

Car sales and financing scams targeting veterans are unfortunately common. Scammers know that veterans may have limited experience with certain financial deals, so they exploit that by offering unrealistic car sales or financing options. These scams can take various forms, and the result is often financial loss and stress.

6 ways veterans can protect themselves from scams

1) Be cautious with unsolicited offers: Whether it’s a phone call, email or text, if someone claims to offer help with veterans’ benefits or promises something too good to be true, don’t take the bait. Verify the legitimacy of any offer directly through official channels like the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or trusted veteran organizations.

2) Watch out for emotional manipulation in online relationships: Romance scammers often prey on veterans’ emotions. Avoid sharing personal or financial details with people you meet online, especially if the relationship feels rushed or too perfect. If someone asks for money after just a few weeks or months, it’s likely a scam.

3) Verify government communications: Scammers often impersonate government agencies like the IRS or VA. If you get a message that threatens penalties or asks for personal information, don’t respond. Instead, contact the agency directly using official contact details to confirm whether the message is legitimate.

4) Be skeptical of rental or car sale deals that seem too good to be true: If a rental listing or car sale seems too cheap or perfect to be true, it probably is. Always visit the property or dealership in person, and never send money upfront without seeing the product or having a signed agreement.

5) Protect your personal information: Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. Scammers use phishing emails and fake websites to steal personal and financial information. Ensure your devices have updated security software and be extra cautious when handling sensitive data online.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

6) Invest in data removal services: Consider using data removal services to protect your personal information from being harvested by scammers. These services can help remove your data from public databases and people-search websites, reducing the risk of identity theft and unwanted solicitations. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

Kurt’s key takeaway

Scammers rely on misinformation to trick you. However, by staying informed and being extra careful when navigating the internet, you can stay safe. These bad actors are constantly finding new ways to target veterans, from romance scams to fake government offers. Being cautious, verifying offers and keeping your data secure are the best ways to avoid falling victim to these heartless fraudsters.

Do you think more needs to be done to protect military personnel from these types of scams? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

