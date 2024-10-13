Top 5 methods to equip your car with Wi-Fi

We’ve all been there, stuck in the car and wishing for a reliable Wi-Fi connection.

Whether you’re trying to finish up some work on your laptop, enjoying a road trip in a camper van and craving a movie night or keeping the kids entertained with games on their iPads during a long drive, having Wi-Fi can make all the difference.

It’s not just a luxury anymore; it’s become a necessity for many of us. So, if you’re looking to stay connected while on the go, let’s explore the top five methods to equip your car with Wi-Fi.

1. Use a hot spot from your phone

Most smartphones have a built-in feature that allows you to share your mobile data connection as a Wi-Fi hot spot. This is a quick and convenient solution if you need internet access on the go. All you need to do is enable the hot spot feature in your phone’s settings, connect your devices to the Wi-Fi network it creates and you’re good to go. However, keep in mind that this will consume your mobile data and can drain your phone’s battery quickly. So, make sure to monitor your data usage and have a charger handy if you plan to use it for an extended period.

How to turn on a hot spot on an iPhone

Open the Settings appTap on Personal hot spotToggle the switch to turn on the Allow Others to Join option

How to turn on a hot spot on an Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Settings appTap on Network & InternetSelect hot spot & tetheringTap on Wi-Fi hot spotToggle the switch to turn on the hot spot

If you’ve never turned on your hot spot, it may ask you to set a password. Choose a secure password like you would for any account to prevent strangers from logging into your hot spot and putting yourself at risk. When you open the other device that you want to connect to your hot spot, the hot spot name should appear like any other Wi-Fi name you’d connect to, at which point anyone who wants to connect to it will need that password.

2. Buy a mobile hot spot device

A mobile hot spot device is a dedicated gadget designed to provide internet access via cellular data, similar to the hot spot feature on your smartphone. However, these devices offer several advantages over using a smartphone hot spot.

Mobile hot spots can support multiple devices simultaneously, allowing you to connect laptops, tablets and other gadgets without sacrificing performance. They typically have longer battery life than smartphones, making them ideal for extended use while on the go. Additionally, many mobile hots pots are engineered to deliver a more reliable and robust signal compared to smartphone hot spots.

You can find mobile hot spot devices at various carriers, and they often come bundled with their own data plans tailored to your usage needs. However, it is important to keep in mind that mobile hots pots rely on cellular networks for internet access. If you are in an area without cell service, a mobile hot spot will not provide a Wi-Fi connection because it cannot connect to the internet without a nearby cellular signal. Check out our top mobile hot spots to find the best in speed, security and convenience for your needs.

3. Built-in car Wi-Fi

Some modern cars come with built-in Wi-Fi. Many manufacturers offer this handy feature as part of their connected car services. For example, you might find AT&T Connected Car in Toyota vehicles, OnStar in GM cars or Uconnect in Chrysler models. While these services typically require a subscription, they’re definitely worth considering. Not only do they provide internet access on the go, but they also come packed with a ton of other cool features to enhance your driving experience. So, if you’re in the market for a new car, keep an eye out for those Wi-Fi capabilities.

4. Connect at a rest stop, café or restaurant

This may be a no-brainer, but if you’re on a long road trip and need to get online, many rest stops, cafés and restaurants offer free Wi-Fi to their customers. If the connection is strong enough, you may not even need to leave your car. But if you do (and you’ll likely need to go in to ask for the password unless it’s a free connection), take the opportunity to grab a bite to eat, stretch your legs or use the restroom. However, be cautious because public Wi-Fi networks can be insecure, making your personal information vulnerable to hackers.

5. Use a Wi-Fi extender or mesh network

If you frequently park near a location with a strong Wi-Fi signal, such as your home or a friend’s house, a Wi-Fi extender or mesh network can help boost the signal to reach your car. These devices amplify the existing Wi-Fi signal, allowing you to connect from a greater distance. Simply plug the extender into an outlet near the edge of the Wi-Fi range, and it will help bridge the gap to your car.

Alternatively, a mesh network consists of multiple nodes that work together to provide seamless coverage over a larger area, ensuring a strong and consistent signal even at the farthest points. This method is particularly useful if you often work from your car while parked in your driveway or near a reliable Wi-Fi source. Check out our picks for the best Wi-Fi range extenders and best mesh networks.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Staying connected while on the road has never been easier with the variety of options available. Whether you opt for a simple phone hot spot, invest in a dedicated mobile hot spot device or take advantage of built-in car Wi-Fi, there’s a solution to fit every need and budget. By choosing the right method for your situation, you can ensure that you and your passengers remain entertained, productive and connected, no matter where your journey takes you.

