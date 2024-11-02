Top 10 robocall hot spots in America

Americans are grappling with an ongoing surge in robocalls, a trend that has become increasingly concerning due to the prevalence of scams. According to a recent report by YouMail, a call-blocking service, nearly 4.5 billion robocalls were made in September alone.

This marks a slight increase from the previous month and a notable rise of 5% compared to the same time last year.

As so many of us continue to receive these unwanted calls, we are left wondering how to protect ourselves from potential scams and what can be done to mitigate this persistent issue.

Robocall statistics for September 2024

The latest data from YouMail reveals alarming trends in robocall activity across the U.S.:

Total calls: Approximately 4.5 billion robocalls were made.Calls per second: An astonishing rate of 1,700 calls per second.Calls per person: On average, each person received about 13.7 calls.Daily calls: This translates to nearly 149.4 million calls per day, or 6.2 million calls per hour.

Notably, the types of robocalls that saw the most significant increase were alerts and reminders, which spiked by 31% month-over-month. The metropolitan areas most affected included Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago, with Atlanta receiving an estimated 157 million calls, reflecting a 2% increase from the previous month. As the landscape of robocalls evolves, it is crucial for you to remain vigilant and informed about these developments to safeguard against scams and unwanted disturbances.

Here are the most targeted cities for robocalls

In September, several metropolitan areas were particularly targeted by robocalls, with the following estimated call volumes and month-over-month changes:

Atlanta: 157,370,200 calls (2% increase)Dallas: 156,328,600 calls (2% increase)Chicago: 134,243,600 calls (no change)Houston: 129,561,600 calls (4% increase)New York: 123,140,200 calls (3% increase)Los Angeles: 116,026,400 calls (1% increase)Baltimore: 79,611,600 calls (no change)Phoenix: 76,757,700 calls (3% decrease)Detroit: 64,413,000 calls (1% decrease)Newark, N.J.: 63,938,900 calls (no change)

These statistics highlight not only the sheer volume of robocalls but also the specific areas where consumers are most frequently targeted. With such high numbers reported in major metropolitan areas like Atlanta and Dallas, it is clear that robocallers have preferred locations for their unsolicited communications. As this trend continues to rise, understanding these patterns and what’s behind the increase can help you take proactive measures against unwanted calls.

How data brokers collect your information

Data brokers collect, aggregate and sell your personal information, including your phone number, with the intent to sell it to interested parties. They can get your information in many ways, by accessing public information like government records or gathering data from loyalty card programs, surveys and social media. Mobile apps can also share your personal information with data brokers. Even your online browsing habits are valuable to data brokers. Your data profile can be sold to many different buyers, including targeted advertising and marketing companies, as well as government agencies.

How a data broker uses your information

Some data brokers offer personal profiles directly to consumers, and you might be surprised by how much information they have about you. Have you ever tried searching for someone on a “people search” website? These sites let you enter a name and find out all sorts of information about that person. Try searching for yourself or someone you know. You might find out who used to live at your current address, how much money you make and who your relatives are.

Where do people search sites get their information?

People search sites get their information from public records like court documents and voter registration forms. They usually offer some basic information for free, but if you want more details, you’ll have to sign up for a free trial. And when you do, they’ll probably ask for even more information about you.

The scary thing is that anyone with a computer can access this information, including identity thieves. With just a few key pieces of information, they can call your bank, reset your passcodes and take over your financial accounts.

Even cyberstalkers and blackmailers can use people search sites to find out more about you. Sure, most sites make users promise not to use the information for illegal purposes, but there’s no real way to enforce that. It’s all based on the honor system.

Taking control: removing your information from data brokers

Don’t worry though; there’s something you can do about it. You can request that data brokers remove your information. But with hundreds of them in the U.S. alone, it can be a daunting task. That’s where removal services come in.

Invest in data removal services

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time.

Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

The persistence of robocalls: why are they still a problem?

While it’s important to take steps to protect your personal information, such as removing it from data broker sites, there are still other threats to our privacy and security. For example, despite efforts to crack down on robocalls, scammers are constantly finding new ways to evade detection and continue their operations. Furthermore, as technology improves, robocallers are able to use more sophisticated methods, such as “spoofing” their phone numbers to make it appear as though they are calling from a different location or entity.

Moreover, spam callers are becoming so sophisticated that they have started to add conversational speech to their scripts to further convince their unsuspecting victims to go along with their scams. For instance, the caller may stumble on their words, use “umm” a lot, and sometimes even use slang to signal to the listener that the caller is not a robot but an ordinary person, but beware! While some robocalls can range from harmless reminders, most are malicious scams, leaving many frustrated and vulnerable to fraud. There are steps you can take, however, to put an end to these pesky calls for good.

How to end robocalls

First, add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry. This is a free service that prevents telemarketers from calling you. Once you register your phone number, telemarketers must stop calling you within 31 days.

There are several ways to do this.

You can call the Registry at 1-888-382-1222 from the phone number you wish to include in the “do not call” list.Alternatively, visit donotcall.gov and click the “Register Your Phone” button.

Enter the phone number you want to register.

You can register up to three phone numbers at a time. Be sure to provide your email to acknowledge the confirmation and begin eliminating robocalls. Remember that the Do Not Call Registry does not stop all unwanted calls, such as those from political organizations, charities, and debt collectors.

How to individually block numbers

iPhone

To block numbers directly from your recent calls list on your iPhone, go to your phone app,

Select Recents.

Tap the “i” icon next to the number and select Block this Caller.

You can also report robocallers to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by visiting its website at ftc.gov. Look for the “Report to the FTC” tab.

Once you click on that, you can select “Report Now.”

Then choose “Report an annoying call.”

Then, you’ll need to fill out an online form with some basic information about the robocall, like the phone number it came from and when it happened. It’s helpful to provide as much information as possible, like what the robocall said or what they were trying to sell.

Once you’ve filled out the form, you can submit it to the FTC. Alternatively, you can also call its toll-free number at 1-888-382-1222 and follow the prompts to report the robocall. This information can help track down and prosecute those annoying and potentially damaging robocalls.

Samsung

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

To block unknown numbers, do the following:

Open your Phone app.Tap the 3 vertical dots.Go to Settings and select Blocked Numbers. Turn on Block calls from unknown numbers.You can also click Block spam and scam calls row > Toggle “On.“Then below, turn on “Block spam and scam calls.” This feature uses Hiya to identify spam and scam callers as well as other callers who aren’t in your contacts.

How to “silence” Robocalls

You can also enable the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature if you’re still receiving robocalls. This built-in feature on your iPhone allows your device to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers, including robocalls. When this feature is turned on, your phone will only ring for calls from numbers that are in your contacts list or have been recently called or texted. Here’s how to turn on this feature:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.Scroll down and tap on Apps.Scroll down and tap Phone.Tap Silence Unknown Callers.Toggle the switch to turn it on so it turns green.

Once you enable this feature, you should notice a decrease in the number of unwanted calls you receive, including robocalls. However, remember that this feature may also block calls from legitimate sources, such as businesses or people you still need to add to your contacts. So, ensure you still check your voicemail and missed calls regularly.

Use your wireless carrier’s free spam and robocall-blocking service

Several wireless carriers provide their own free robocall scanning and blocking services. Among them:

AT&T ActiveArmor

iPhone: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 2.9 stars (at time of publishing)

AT&T ActiveArmor app includes a range of security features, such as fraud call blocking, anti-phishing protection and mobile security software to help protect against malware and viruses. Additionally, ActiveArmor includes identity theft protection and alerts, as well as a secure Wi-Fi VPN service to help keep user data and privacy safe.

Sprint/T-Mobile Scam Shield

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

The Scam Shield app labels all potentially dangerous calls as “Scam likely” and opens free controls for several anti-scam protections, including Scam ID, Scam Block and Caller ID. Additionally, the app also provides you with a second phone number for use instead of your private one, ideal for online shopping and helping you avoid calls from scammers as well as telemarketers

Verizon Call Filter app

iPhone: 4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

The Call Filter app helps protect you from unwanted calls and lets you decide who can reach you. Call Filter also detects spam and blocks high-risk spam calls by forwarding them to voicemail.

Blocking via Google Voice

Google Voice provides another way to block pesky spam calls and prevent them from going to voicemail. The trick is you need to switch to Google Voice as your main number and stop giving out your old carrier number. With Voice, you can block known spam calls in three ways: by sending calls to voicemail, by treating the call as spam (letting the caller leave voicemail but tagged as spam) or by call blocking (in which case the caller will hear a “Number not in service” message and will not be able to leave voice mail).

The big drawback here is that your Google Voice number now becomes your main number, which you forward to the number from your carrier, and you need to use the Google Voice app as the main calling app on your phone. And there’s still no guarantee that spam callers won’t call your carrier number directly, either because it’s already out there or simply because the robodialers are going through every number combination.

Third-party spam-blocking apps

Several third-party apps can help protect you from scam artists. Among our most recommended include:

RoboKiller

iPhone: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.3 (at time of publishing)

RoboKiller is an app that claims to reduce 99% of unwanted calls or texts. The app is not free for iPhone and Android users. However, it comes with a 7-day free trial, which might be worth checking out before investing.

Call Control

iPhone: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Android:4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

Call Control is an app available to Android and iPhone users. The app provides users with tools to block unwanted calls, identify and screen incoming calls, and manage call settings such as call forwarding and voicemail. The app helps you filter out unwanted callers by manually adding them to a blacklist.

Nomorobo

iPhone: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 2.2 stars (at time of publishing)

Nomorobo is a spam call blocker and robocall blocker app designed to protect you from unwanted calls. It uses a powerful algorithm that analyzes incoming calls and compares them to a constantly updated database of known spam numbers. If a call is flagged as spam or robocall, Nomorobo will automatically block it before it reaches your phone.

Pro tip: Do not answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize, especially if they’re from out-of-state or foreign countries. If you answer a robocall, don’t engage with the caller or press any buttons, which may lead to more calls.

Kurt’s key takeaways

As we navigate the persistent issue of robocalls, it’s clear that awareness and proactive measures are essential. With nearly 4.5 billion robocalls made in September alone, the challenge is not just about annoyance but also about safeguarding ourselves from potential scams. By understanding how robocalls operate and the tactics used by scammers, we can better equip ourselves to combat this growing problem.

