This tool is made for the laziest parent ever

Ever wished your trusty stroller could magically power itself up those steep hills or through sandy beaches? Well, get ready to have your mind blown. The is a game-changer for parents seeking to ease their daily stroller routines. This innovative device transforms any standard stroller into an electric one, making walks with little ones easier and more enjoyable.

What is the Easy-Way kit?

The Easy-Way kit is designed to retrofit existing strollers, providing electric assistance without the need for a brand-new stroller purchase. This Polish startup’s creation is currently featured on Kickstarter, aiming to make life easier for parents everywhere.

Key features of the Easy-Way electric kit

The Easy-Way kit is designed to be compatible with most strollers that have a rear axle width ranging from 21.7 to 29.5 inches. It features two powerful 150-watt motors that automatically adjust their output based on the terrain, ensuring a smooth experience whether you’re going uphill or downhill.

With a single charge, parents can expect over 19 miles of use, making it ideal for long city strolls or trips out of town. Additionally, the kit includes a user-friendly remote that is mounted on the stroller handle, allowing parents to select from five different levels of electric assistance to suit their needs.

How the Easy-Way kit works

The Easy-Way kit clamps onto the stroller’s frame above the rear axle, featuring rubber rollers that engage with the stroller’s wheels. Integrated sensors track wheel speed and incline, adjusting motor output automatically for uphill climbs and downhill descents.

Safety features of the Easy-Way kit

The Easy-Way kit is equipped with essential safety features designed to enhance the security of both the child and the parent. If a parent lets go of the stroller, the system automatically locks the wheels in place, effectively acting as a parking brake to prevent any unintended movement.

Additionally, the kit includes an emergency braking function that helps to avoid dangerous situations when navigating slopes, ensuring that the stroller remains under control at all times.

Conquering any terrain with the Easy-Way kit

The Easy-Way kit provides exceptional uphill assistance, making climbing hills effortless for parents. It also features downhill control, which prevents the stroller from rolling away on slopes, ensuring safety during descents. Additionally, the kit is beach-ready, designed to handle loose sand and uneven surfaces, allowing for smooth strolls in challenging environments.

The soothing rocking feature of the Easy-Way kit

One of the standout features of the Easy-Way is its ability to rock the stroller gently, helping soothe infants during outings. With three rocking modes, parents can choose the intensity that best suits their child’s preferences.

Installation and maintenance

The Easy-Way kit features a quick installation process that requires no tools, taking less than a minute to set up. Its durable design is weather-resistant and built to withstand various conditions, ensuring reliability during daily use.

How to get one

The Easy-Way is currently available through a Kickstarter campaign . By pledging approximately $496, backers can secure one of these kits before they hit retail shelves. Once production is complete, the planned retail price will be around $648. This preorder opportunity allows early adopters to take advantage of a lower price while supporting this exciting new product.

Kurt’s key takeaways

For parents looking to reduce physical strain while enjoying outdoor activities with their children, the Easy-Way electric stroller kit offers an innovative solution. By blending technology with practicality, this tool promises to make parenting just a little bit easier, one stroll at a time.

Are devices like the Easy-Way electric stroller making parenting too easy and contributing to a culture of laziness? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

