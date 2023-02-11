The right way to listen to a podcast

When I tell you that the number of available podcasts to listen to is falling, it’s a really good thing. Here’s why.

The world is sifting through this booming new version of talk radio, identifying the good stuff, while the garbage is falling by the wayside. In other words, good podcasts are easier to find. Bad podcasts are being filtered into oblivion.

Whether you’re on the go, commuting to work, doing daily exercises or errands, having a podcast playing in the background or on your headphones is a great way to pass the time and stay informed and entertained.

There’s never been a better time to be curious about podcasts and I’m going to show you what you need to tune in if you have an iPhone or Android.

I’ve embraced podcasts while walking the dog in the early hours when there’s seldom a soul in sight.

If you don’t know much about the podcast world, I’ve got you covered.

What are podcasts?

A podcast is an audio platform similar to talk radio that is typically released in a series of episodes and can be received by subscribers automatically.

It’s all spoken word, and it is typically focused on a specific topic, such as crime, dating advice, or celebrity gossip. Once you subscribe to a specific podcast, you will be alerted when new episodes are released, and you can listen to them whenever you want.

Many popular radio stations have even started publishing their radio shows on podcast platforms so that people can tune in whenever they want rather than having to listen to the radio at a specific time every day. However, most podcasts discuss original content and are not just repurposed radio shows.

Plus, there is no extra cost (yet) for listening to a podcast whether you are a subscriber to the show or not. Most podcasts have sponsored ads throughout their episodes which helps them fund the production, so you don’t have to sign up for any kind of subscriber plan to listen.

What are some topics I can find on podcasts?

Odds are, if you’re looking for a podcast about a specific topic, there’s probably one out there for you. Some popular topics include:

True CrimeSportsNewsPoliticsBusiness and FinanceCelebrity gossipComedyArts (music, TV, film, etc.)HistoryEntrepreneurshipSexuality and identityMental HealthSociety and cultureScience

These are just some of the endless topics that podcasts cover. Some podcast episodes are as short as 5 minutes, while others go longer than 90 minutes, depending on what show you’re listening to.

How do I subscribe and listen to a podcast on my iPhone?

Your iPhone already has the Apple Podcasts app on it. When you find a podcast that you want to listen to, they typically have a subscribe button on its homepage so that you can subscribe quickly and easily.

The button might say “Subscribe” or “Follow,” or they simply might have a + sign for you to click. Most platforms will also typically have a “Browse” section where you can look around for different podcasts to listen to based on a name or topic.

Here’s an example of how to subscribe to a podcast on the Apple Podcasts app.

Launch the app store on your device and type in Apple podcasts or type in Apple podcasts in your search barThen open your Apple Podcasts app

Use the Browse tab to search for a topic or a specific podcast you want to listen to

Type the name or topic of the podcast in the search bar to open it, or tap on one of the podcasts that pop upOnce you’ve chosen a podcast, click the +Follow button on the top right

You will now receive updates on when this podcast releases new episodes. If you want to listen without subscribing, you can simply press play on any episode you want

You can use the onscreen control buttons to pause, play, rewind, or fast forward

If you tap the library button, you can easily find all the podcasts you follow or subscribe to

How do I subscribe and listen to a podcast on my Android phone?

You already have the Google Play Music app on your device:

Tap on the Google Play Music App icon (orange and yellow) to open itThen tap the search bar at the top of the screen and search for the topic or name of the podcastIn the section called podcasts, tap on the icon for the podcast you want to listen toTap the subscribe button Then tap auto download and notifications Tap the subscribe button to confirm your subscription choices – Once you are subscribed, you will receive the last three episodes and receive notifications when a new podcast is released

Other apps you can listen to podcasts on:

SpotifyAmazon MusicAudibleStitcherTuneIn RadioiHeartPocket Casts

If I were to get into podcasting again, what topics would you like me to dive into? We’d love to hear your suggestions.

