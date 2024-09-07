The mystery behind those creepy ‘Unknown’ spam calls

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their attempts to steal your sensitive data. One particularly concerning trend is the rise of targeted phone scams, where callers possess just enough information to seem legitimate but are actually phishing for more details to exploit.

Recently, we received an email from James in LA detailing his unsettling experience with a series of suspicious phone calls. His story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance in protecting our personal information. Here’s what James shared with us:

“I have received multiple random unknown calls (in the past two months), and they always start with the person calling me on the phone (listed as unknown) and providing my full name. Absolutely Correct. Then, ask if I am that ‘name, in (insert city). Then, when I say no, you have the wrong guy, they provide a birthdate and ask if it is mine, which, of course, it is Not. Then, they politely apologize, say thank you, and hang up. At that point, you realize that they never told you who they are representing. Maybe I’m paranoid, but it just seems strange.”

James’ experience is not unique. Many people across the country are reporting similar incidents, where callers seem to have a partial set of personal information and are attempting to verify or expand upon it. This tactic, known as “social engineering,” is a common method used by scammers to gain trust and extract valuable data.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER — THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

Where scammers get their information

The mystery behind these creepy ‘Unknown’ spam calls often begins with data breaches or information leaks. Scammers obtain partial information from various sources, including public records, social media profiles or purchased data from the dark web. They then use this incomplete data as a starting point for their phishing attempts, aiming to fill in the gaps and create a more complete profile of their targets.

4.3 MILLION AMERICANS EXPOSED IN MASSIVE HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNT DATA BREACH

Understanding the scammer’s playbook

Let’s break down the tactics used in these calls:

Partial Knowledge: The scammer starts with some correct information, like a full name and city. This creates an illusion of legitimacy and can catch you off guard. However, they might be phishing for more details, like your birthdate.

Verification requests: By asking to confirm additional details like a birthdate, the scammer is attempting to gather more valuable personal information.

Vague identity: The caller never identifies themselves or their organization, making it difficult to verify their legitimacy or report them later.

Polite disengagement: The quick, polite end to the call is designed to leave the recipient feeling that nothing suspicious has occurred, reducing the likelihood of immediate suspicion or action.

These tactics are carefully crafted to exploit human psychology. The initial correct information builds trust, the request for verification seems reasonable and the polite exit leaves the recipient with a positive final impression.

WORLD’S LARGEST STOLEN PASSWORD DATABASE UPLOADED TO CRIMINAL FORUM

The dangers of information gathering

You might wonder, “What harm can come from confirming my birthdate?” Unfortunately, in the wrong hands, even small pieces of information can be dangerous. Scammers can use these details to:

Build a more complete profile for identity theftAccess accounts or reset passwordsImpersonate you in other scams or fraudulent activitiesSell your information on the dark web

Data is a valuable commodity these days, and every piece of personal information should be guarded carefully.

MASSIVE DELL DATA BREACH HITS 49 MILLION USERS — WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOUR PRIVACY AND SECURITY

8 steps to protect your personal information

In light of the sophisticated tactics employed by scammers, it is important to protect your personal information. Here are some measures you can implement:

1. Avoid sharing information with unknown callers

It is essential to never provide personal information over the phone to unknown callers. Always use caller ID and refrain from answering calls from numbers you do not recognize. If you do answer a call, avoid confirming or denying any information the caller claims to have. Be particularly wary of callers who create a sense of urgency or use fear tactics to manipulate you.

2. Verify caller identity

When you receive a suspicious call, ask for the caller’s name, the company they represent and a callback number. However, do not call back immediately; instead, take the time to research the company independently. Look up official contact information online and call that number to verify the legitimacy of the initial call.

3. Enable spam-blocking features

To further protect yourself, enable spam-blocking features on your phone. You may also consider using call blocking apps which can help screen calls and identify potential spam.

Additionally, regularly updating your phone’s operating system will ensure that you benefit from the latest security features and protections.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

4. Report suspicious activity

If you encounter suspicious calls, it is important to report them to your phone carrier. You should also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, consider reporting the incident to local law enforcement to help protect yourself and others in your community.

5. Remove your personal information from the internet

To reduce your online presence, consider using a data removal service. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap — and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites.

It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with the information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services here. Additionally, make it a habit to regularly Google your name and phone number to see what information is publicly available about you.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

6. Use an identity theft protection service

Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number (SSN), phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

One of the best parts of using some services is that they might include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million to cover losses and legal fees and a white-glove fraud resolution team where a U.S.-based case manager helps you recover any losses. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

7. Secure your accounts

To enhance the security of your online accounts, use strong and unique passwords for each one. It is also wise to avoid using easily guessable information, such as birthdates, in your passwords. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords. Also, enabling two-factor authentication wherever possible on your devices adds an extra layer of security.

8. Be cautious on social media

When using social media, review and tighten your privacy settings to limit who can see your personal information. Be mindful of the details you share publicly, as scammers often use social media to gather information. Additionally, avoid accepting friend requests or messages from unknown individuals to reduce the risk of falling victim to scams.

By implementing these comprehensive steps, you will significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to phone scams and identity theft. Remember that protecting your personal information is an ongoing process that requires vigilance and regular attention.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, making it crucial for us to stay one step ahead. James’ experience serves as a wake-up call for all of us. It’s not just about being cautious; it’s about being proactively defensive with our personal data.

Remember, every piece of information you share, no matter how small, can be a puzzle piece for scammers. Your birthdate, your city, even your social media posts — they’re all potential tools in a scammer’s arsenal. But don’t let this paralyze you with fear. Instead, let it empower you to take control of your digital footprint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By implementing the steps we’ve discussed — from being alert on phone calls to using data removal and identity protection services — you’re not just protecting yourself. You’re also making it harder for scammers to operate, potentially saving others from falling victim.

What’s the most unusual or clever scam attempt you’ve encountered, and how did you handle it? Your experiences could help others recognize and avoid similar scams in the future. Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

New from Kurt:

Try CyberGuy’s new games (crosswords, word searches, trivia and more!)

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.