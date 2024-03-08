The iPhone privacy setting you need to turn off

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Your iPhone is a powerful device that can store and share your personal information, photos, videos, and more.

It can also help you organize memories and thoughts by using an app like the Journal app. Apple’s new Journal app, helps you reflect on your everyday moments and special events, using on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for your journal entries.

What are Journaling Suggestions?

“Journaling Suggestions” can help you remember moments you may wish to write about in your Journal app. Suggestions can include photos and videos from your library, including the date they were captured, completed workout details, an interaction you have with someone via the phone, including their name and contact photo, a place you visited, including its name and surrounding city, and more. Apple says this information is aggregated on your device and is not shared with Apple or any other users.

While this may be helpful for remembering moments in life, I am not convinced that a function of my iPhone to replay moments for me to write about is beneficial. In fact, I wonder if, instead, it could steer my own independent thought toward mundane details while missing the essence of memories that come from interactions and emotional experiences I would never want my phone to be able to measure and repeat back to me. If you are like me you can always turn off Journaling Suggestions in Settings and create journal entries from scratch and add your thoughts, memories, photos, and more.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Why should you care?

Imagine this: every photo you take, song you play, person you interact with over the phone, or place you visit is recorded and rehashed to you at a later time to refresh your memory so that you can log it down in the Journal.

For some, they may truly benefit from the prompting of your life’s personal interactions. For me, I’d like less influence from a machine steering my memories. However, it’s a feature intended to enhance user experience by suggesting content based on location, an interaction with a contact, photos taken, and activity data, which Apple’s developer site says falls within their “SuggestionPicker” guidelines. Apple says this information is stored on your device and is not shared with Apple or any other users.

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, IPHONE SHORTCUT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

MORE: BEST PORTABLE PHONE CHARGERS OF 2024

What does enabling “Discoverable by Others” do?

“Discoverable by Others” is a setting within Journaling Suggestions that has raised concerns online about private data being shared. The reality is that the app may use contextual information to determine which suggestions may be more meaningful or relevant to you based on whether there are others around you, without knowing who they are or sharing any information with or about them.

Apple says this information is used to improve and prioritize your suggestions. It is stored on your device and is not shared with Apple or any other users. If you choose to turn the setting off, you can follow the steps below.

MORE: BEST VPNS FOR BROWSING THE WEB PRIVATELY

How to turn off ‘Discoverable by Others’ feature

First, swipe down at the top of your phone and type Settings.Tap Settings and then scroll down until you find Privacy and Security and tap it.Scroll down again until you get to Journaling Suggestions and click on it.Then switch off Discoverable by others.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MORE: BEST ACCESSORIES FOR YOUR PHONE

Kurt’s key takeaways

Apple’s Journal app uses machine learning to suggest journal entries people can make. The biggest concern I have is that it interrupts independent thought, letting an app make ‘suggestions’ about logging the interactions of my life. This makes me uncomfortable despite no private data being shared. I’m not convinced that allowing a machine to suggest what I should remember about personal moments in my life is good for me. I don’t want the history of my moments curated back to me by my phone. You can still benefit from recording and reflecting on life’s moments in the Journal app when you choose to disable personalized suggestions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How do you feel about the Journal app’s feature: would you enable your Journaling Suggestions or turn them off? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data-removal services?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Editor’s note: The article has been updated to reflect Apple’s assertion that its “Discoverable by Others” Journal feature does not share personal data with Apple or other iPhone users.