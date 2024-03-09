The incredible one-handed typing trick on any Android

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Have you ever been in a situation where you need to reply to a text message on your Android phone, but your hands are busy, or you only have one hand free?

Maybe you’re holding a coffee, a bag or a baby. Whatever the reason, typing with one hand can be a challenge.

However, don’t worry; there’s a simple solution that can make your life easier. It’s called Gboard, and it’s a keyboard app from Google that lets you adjust the size and position of your keyboard to fit your one-handed needs.

If you have an iPhone, there is also a secret keyboard trick that makes one-handed texting a breeze.

How can you check if Gboard is already downloaded on your Android

On some Android devices, Gboard comes pre-installed as the default keyboard. To verify if it’s already there, follow these steps.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Go to your device’s SettingsNavigate to System or General Management (depending on your device)Look for Language & Input or Keyboard list and defaultIf Gboard is listed as an option, it’s already installed

How to install the Gboard app

If Gboard isn’t pre-installed or you want to ensure you have the latest version, you can download it from the Google Play Store by following these steps.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Go to the Google Play Store and search for GboardTap on the Gboard appClick on the Install button to download and installThen click Open

Once it is installed, you’ll want to go back to your device’s SettingsNavigate to System or General Management (depending on your device)Look for Language & Input or Keyboard list and defaultToggle on Gboard

How to use the Gboard app on your Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

First, tap on the Messages appNext, you’ll want to create a new conversation by clicking the Message iconClick the three horizontal dots next to where you type your messageTap One-handed keyboard and you’ll see your keyboard shrink and move to the side of your screen

Now, depending on your phone model, the one-handed button might appear along the top of the keyboard like shown on the visual below, but it works all the sameYou can press the left arrow to reorient to the left or the right arrow to reorient to the rightPressing the double arrow icon will revert your keyboard back to normal

Kurt’s key takeaways

With Gboard’s one-handed mode, you can type faster and easier with one hand. No more struggling to reach for the keys or dropping your phone. Try it out and see the difference for yourself. You’ll be amazed by how much it can improve your texting experience.

Does a feature like Gboard’s one-handed mode inspire you to look for other accessibility features in apps and devices? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

