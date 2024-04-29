Tesla Semi’s impressive performance on ice marks another major triumph

For skeptics of the Tesla Semi-Truck, performance across less-than-perfect conditions is near the top of their list of questions. Sure, this all-electric truck can handle perfectly controlled environments, but truckers know that things are rarely perfect on the roads in the real world.

After we wrote about how the Tesla Semi-Truck blew away a diesel-fueled truck in acceleration, even on steep grades, our readers still had plenty of questions about the Tesla truck design. Some of those questions focused on whether it had the control and power to handle rough weather and icy roads.

We sought answers to those questions about weather from Tesla itself but did not receive a response. Fortunately, we have some other means of investigating this issue, including a recent video from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that may provide some answers.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

How the Tesla Semi-Truck appeared to perform in poor weather

The CHP created a Facebook post in early 2024 that mentioned closing Donner Summit along I-80 in California after multiple semi-trucks lost control on icy roads. The announcement itself was not the notable item, though.

What caught our attention – and the attention of 3.5 million-plus viewers – was a video of a Tesla Semi-Truck slowly but successfully navigating the icy roads. The CHP didn’t mention the Tesla truck in the post, but the video clearly shows its unique design.

MORE: MONSTER PLANE COULD REPLACE TRUCKS AND TRAINS

We must say that although the video seemed to show the Tesla Semi-Truck handling the ice like a cold-weather pro, it was only 17 seconds long. It’s impossible to tell just how far the truck traveled during the video and how fast it was going. We also don’t know what happened with the truck after the officer stopped recording.

Still, the video evidence appears to show that icy conditions were no problem for this Tesla Semi-Truck. If true, this would indicate that it could perform anywhere in the United States at any time of the year rather than only in warm-weather states that experience primarily mild weather.

MORE: A DIY VERSION OF TESLA’S CYBERTRUCK MADE OUT OF WOOD

How the Tesla Semi-Truck could affect emissions on a large scale

Tesla claims its Semi-Truck has an energy consumption of less than 2 kWh per mile, even when fully loaded at 82,000 pounds. Such energy savings could be monumental in terms of cutting emissions. Transport & Environment estimates semi-trucks in Europe account for 27% of all vehicle emissions while only representing 2% of the vehicles on the road.

MORE: UNFORGETTABLE MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS 2024

The EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) calls heavy-duty trucks the “fastest growing contributor to emissions,” making an all-electric option like the Tesla Semi-Truck game-changing. With the EPA expecting freight activity in the United States to grow by 45% from today to 2040, finding new options for cutting emissions is vital.

Of course, to provide such benefits, the Tesla truck would have to prove that it can handle the conditions that truckers encounter every day, including performing in less-than-ideal road conditions and weather. What the vehicle seemed to do in the CHP video would indicate a positive step forward.

MORE: HOW AI IS PAVING THE WAY TO SMOOTHER STREETS USING AUTONOMOUS ROBOTS

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Tesla Semi-Truck appears to show video proof of the strength of its design, such as the power it delivers on hills. It proved its efficiency for traveling long distances on a single charge. And now it seems to be showcasing safe operation in winter road conditions. It will be interesting to see what this truck can deliver in the near future as it attempts to overcome skeptics.

Do you believe Tesla Semi-Trucks are the future of the trucking industry? Can these trucks meet the needs of truckers who require top-notch, real-world performance? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data-removal services?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.