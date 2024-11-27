Talk in 2 languages with Apple Watch’s real-time translation

Imagine strolling through the bustling streets of Tokyo ordering a delicious bowl of ramen or navigating the charming alleyways of Rome all while effortlessly communicating with locals in their native tongue.

Thanks to the latest update in WatchOS 11, your Apple Watch has transformed into a powerful translation tool, breaking down language barriers with the Translate app.

Say goodbye to language barriers

Gone are the days of fumbling with translation books or frantically typing into your smartphone. With the new Translate app on Apple Watch, you can have live, two-way conversations in up to 20 different languages right from your wrist. It’s like having a personal interpreter always at your service.

Ensure your Apple Watch is running WatchOS 11 or higher

Getting started with this feature is a breeze, but first, ensure your Apple Watch is running WatchOS 11 or higher. To do this:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Then tap Software Update to check for and install any available updates

Setting up Apple Watch’s Translate app

Open the Translate app from your Apple Watch’s Home Screen

from your Apple Watch’s Home Screen Tap the ellipsis icon

Next, adjust the playback speed and enable Auto-Play Translations, which will automatically play the translated phrases out loud, ensuring that both you and the person you’re communicating with can hear and understand the translations without needing to look at the screen.

Scroll down and tap Preferred Input

Then tap Voice or Text, whichever you prefer.

Now, scroll down and tap on Downloaded Languages

Select and download your preferred languages for offline use

for offline use Set your input and output languages for conversation. As you can see below, we selected English as our input language and Spanish as our output language.

How to use real-time translation on your Apple Watch

Open the Translate app on your Apple Watch

on your Apple Watch Tap the microphone icon and speak or type a phrase into the app

and a phrase into the app Your Apple Watch will automatically translate the phrase into the selected output language.

Now, you can listen to the translation or read it on the screen. You can also hit play to replay the audio translation.

or on the screen. You can also hit to replay the audio translation. To delete the translation, swipe left , then tap trash to delete it.

, then tap to delete it. Adjust settings if needed using the ellipsis icon for playback speed and Auto-Play Translations.

Tips for smooth conversations

To get the most out of your new linguistic superpower, remember to:

Always double-check the input language before speaking

before speaking Adjust the volume for clear audio in noisy environments

for clear audio in noisy environments Experiment with translation speed to find your sweet spot

Kurt’s key takeaways

With the Translate app on Apple Watch, the world truly feels smaller and more connected. Whether you’re exploring new cities, mingling with locals or conducting business abroad, this feature allows you to communicate naturally and confidently across languages. No more frantic searches for translations or misunderstandings over key phrases; your Apple Watch makes it simple.

