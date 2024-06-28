Superslick electric beast takes you from city streets to mountain peaks

Get ready to have your minds blown because Callum is about to unleash a game-changer in the automotive world. Forget about your run-of-the-mill sports cars. The Callum Skye is here to redefine what it means to have an exhilarating ride.

Imagine a vehicle that’s equal parts rugged and refined, a perfect blend of off-road capabilities and urban sophistication. That’s the Callum Skye for you – a multiterrain vehicle that’s not afraid to get its wheels dirty on the trails while still looking sharp enough to turn heads on city streets.

So, buckle up and get ready for an adventure that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. The Callum Skye is about to take you on a wild ride, blurring the lines between on-road and off-road thrills.

What is Callum?

Formed in 2019, Ian Callum co-founded Callum with his design expertise from Ford, TWR and Jaguar. According to the Callum website, it is a “fresh, dynamic British design and engineering house creating and crafting bespoke products and services for our customers and clients.”

8 things that make Callum Skye so unique

Unlike most cars in its class, Skye has the finishing touches that fit right in an urban sprawl as it does rugged terrain. The vehicle, which measures approximately 13 feet, 3 inches in length and 6 feet, 2 inches in width, includes these features:

1. Luxury: An enclosed, refined 2+2 interior that masks its incredible performance

2. Speed: Matching sports car performance with the ability to go from 0-60 in under 4 seconds

3. Balanced: 50-50 weight distribution between the front and rear of the vehicle

4. Light yet powerful: It’s hard to imagine that with an estimated 247 horsepower, it weighs in at only 2,535 pounds.

5. Multiterrain: All-wheel drive means it can handle different terrains easily.

6. Electric: This all-electric vehicle is powered by a 42kWh battery.

7. Distance: It has an anticipated range of 170 miles.

8. Fast-charging: There is an option for an ultrafast charging battery that gives a full charge in 10 minutes.

Callum unveils refined interior for Skye sports car

Ahead of its highly anticipated debut, Callum has provided a glimpse into the interior design of the Skye sports car, revealing a refined and versatile cabin that sets it apart in its category. The Skye’s 2+2 enclosed cabin boasts a sleek, pillar-like center console bridge featuring rotary touchscreen dials, allowing effortless control over the HVAC and other key features. The dashboard exudes a sense of restrained elegance, with a focus on functionality and a centrally positioned touchscreen set to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Up front, two cosseting sports seats promise a luxurious and supportive driving experience. In the rear, a versatile bench seat suitable for children can be easily removed, transforming the interior into a configurable load space. With access via a hinged tailgate, the generous storage area is designed to accommodate luggage for long weekend getaways, as well as a variety of sports, lifestyle and outdoor pursuit equipment.

How much does the Callum Skye cost?

The Callum Skye is built for the sophisticated adventurer who is looking for a capable, invigorating drive, no matter where they go. Callum is currently taking orders for Skye via its website with prices starting between approximately $101,600 and $139,700.

Kurt’s key takeaways

For car and tech enthusiasts alike, Callum Skye is the best of both worlds. With a stunning design that sets it apart from its competitors, it handles well on and off the road. It is a fast, fun ride with the ability to power from 0 to 60 in under 4 seconds, yet it is comfortable and functional enough for a daily commute. The fact that it is all-electric and there is an ultrafast charging battery option makes it a competitive buy for those who want the benefits of an electric car without the common pitfalls and frustrations. Whether you want to take a joyride through the backwoods or the grocery store, the Callum Skye sure elevates itself to a class all its own.

