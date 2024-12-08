Struggling to hear TV dialogue? Try these simple fixes

Have you ever found yourself needing to constantly turn the volume up on your TV because it sounds like the actors onscreen are speaking in whispers, but then whenever action is onscreen, your TV feels deafening? It’s not just you.

This is one of the most common issues people have with their TV audio, but, fortunately, you can change a few settings on your TV to make the dialogue sound clearer.

Read on for three easy fixes to help your TV audio sound better.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER — THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

1. Check out your TV’s audio settings

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Most modern TVs feature preset audio settings that you can adjust on the fly to make things sound better, depending on whether you’re gaming, watching a live concert or watching a slow-burn drama. Too much bass will often obscure spoken dialogue in TV shows and movies, and I suggest going through your TV’s preset audio settings to see if you can make the audio clearer. Most TVs feature a movie, music and standard mode for TV audio. You can find your TV’s audio presets by navigating to the settings from your remote and selecting “sound.”

Some TVs will also feature audio presets explicitly designed for dialogue. Check to see if you have a setting for “Dialogue,” “News,” “Speech” or even “Speech Boost” in your TV audio settings. Any three of these should help your TV dialogue come through more clearly. You might also want to consider disabling settings for surround sound or bass boost, as these can cover up the sound of dialogue by increasing the bass too much.

Increasing the treble might be worth it if you have access to EQ settings on your TV and are struggling to hear TV dialogue. It’s an easy fix that can improve audio quality without taking too much away from non-dialogue sound in a movie or TV show.

HOW TO EASILY CONNECT HEADPHONES TO YOUR TV FOR GREAT SOUND

2. Adjust dynamic range compression

Dynamic range compression, or “volume leveling,” is useful for tailoring audio sound to personal needs. Volume leveling reduces the gulf between the loudest and quietest sounds onscreen, making it easier to hear and understand onscreen dialogue, especially in action movies, where the dialogue is often much quieter than the preceding action sequence. You’ll find the settings for volume leveling or dynamic range compression in your TV audio settings, which, on most TVs, you can access directly from the remote.

My TV features volume leveling, and I love to use it when I watch TV late at night at a low volume. It helps me to understand everything easily without having the speakers loud enough to wake anyone else up. It’s also a great way to keep the audio level when commercials come on if you watch cable.

BEST WAYS TO STREAM ANY CONTENT FROM YOUR PHONE TO A TV

3. Look into speakers or a soundbar

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The default speakers built into TVs aren’t the best. While a few high-level TVs come with a built-in soundbar, you’ll still have the best experience with your own independent speakers or a soundbar. If you followed the two tips above but are still having trouble hearing movie or TV dialogue, it might be time to look into and invest in a set of speakers or, if you want a single unit, a soundbar.

I prefer using a soundbar with a TV over speakers for a cleaner setup because they often come with built-in subwoofers that enhance the bass, making action scenes and music sound more immersive. Additionally, modern soundbars are sleek and can easily blend with your home decor. Many of them also support advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos, which provides a surround sound experience without the need for multiple speakers scattered around the room.

TOP 10 SOUNDBARS TO ENHANCE YOUR TV AUDIO EXPERIENCE

4. Connecting headphones to your TV

If you’re having trouble hearing dialogue clearly while watching TV, connecting headphones can provide a private listening experience that enhances audio clarity. Here’s how to easily connect both wired and wireless headphones to your TV:

Check for a 3.5mm jack: Most TVs, especially older models, have a headphone jack located on the back or side panel. If your TV has this port, simply plug in your wired headphones for instant audio.

Using adapters: If your TV lacks a headphone jack but has RCA outputs (the red and white ports), you can use an RCA-to-3.5mm adapter to connect your headphones.

Bluetooth connection: Many modern TVs support Bluetooth. To connect:

Put your headphones in pairing mode (usually by holding down a button until a light blinks).

Navigate to the TV’s settings menu, find the Bluetooth option, and activate it.

Select your headphones from the list of available devices to pair them.

Bluetooth transmitter: If your TV doesn’t have Bluetooth, consider using a Bluetooth transmitter. This device plugs into the TV’s audio output (like the headphone jack or RCA ports) and sends audio wirelessly to your Bluetooth headphones.

Media streamers: If you use devices like Roku or Apple TV, they often support Bluetooth connections for headphones, allowing you to listen privately through those devices instead.

By connecting headphones, you can enjoy clearer dialogue without disturbing others, making it easier to follow along with your favorite shows and movies.

BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES TO BOOST YOUR LISTENING

5. Explore Professional-Grade Hearing solutions

If you’re consistently struggling to hear dialogue on your TV, it might be time to consider professional-grade hearing solutions. For those with mild to moderate hearing loss, products like the AirPods Pro 2 can double as hearing aids with customizable sound settings designed to enhance speech clarity. These devices are particularly useful when paired with your TV’s Bluetooth, allowing for a clear and immersive listening experience.

For more severe hearing loss, our top hearing aid pick offers advanced technology tailored for the hearing-impaired. This device uses cutting-edge dual-processing to separate speech from background noise, delivering exceptional clarity. Designed for comfort and discretion, these nearly invisible hearing aids fit snugly behind or inside the ear, ensuring a seamless and natural listening experience.

The best hearing aids today feature Bluetooth accessibility and user-friendly smartphone apps, allowing you to adjust settings, switch modes and even take calls directly through the device. Along with innovative technology, many options also come with access to expert support from licensed specialists, either in person or virtually, ensuring a personalized experience and ongoing assistance.

Investing in a professional-grade hearing aid can significantly improve your ability to hear dialogue clearly, transforming your TV-watching experience into a more enjoyable and stress-free activity.

Kurt’s key takeaways

If you find yourself straining to catch every word during your favorite shows, you’re not alone. Many people struggle with audio clarity, but by implementing these simple fixes, you can significantly enhance your TV viewing experience. Whether it’s adjusting your TV’s audio settings, utilizing dynamic range compression, investing in better speakers or soundbars, or connecting headphones for a more personal listening experience, there are effective solutions at your fingertips.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Have you ever invested in external audio equipment, such as soundbars or speakers? If so, how has that changed your viewing experience? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.