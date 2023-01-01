Stop from being hacked by getting this critical Windows update now

If you are running Windows on your devices, this story is critically important to you. You see, recently, a significant security breach rocked Microsoft. Luckily its tech experts were able to fix it – and you can avoid the trouble they found by following this story.

However, this is an important reminder for all of us to always have our devices as up-to-date as possible and to be on the lookout for potential scammers trying to obtain our private information.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What was the security issue with Microsoft

Hackers figured out a way to bypass a security feature on Windows devices by using standalone JavaScript files to exploit what is known as CVE-2022-44698 zero-day, or SmartScreen. By exploiting this, the hackers were able to override SmartScreen, a warning popup designed to appear when suspicious activity is being downloaded onto a Windows device.

HAVE A SPY ON YOUR PHONE? TAKE STEPS NOW!

Once this was done, hackers could trick Windows users into downloading malicious content onto their devices because there was no warning to stop them from doing so.

How did the hackers manage to exploit the security feature

Experts at Microsoft closely examined the issue and discovered that there are only 3 possible ways for the security feature to have been exploited:

The hacker could have hosted a malicious website that exploited the security feature bypassThe hacker could have sent the victim a specially crafted URL file via email to exploit the bypassThe security feature bypass could be exploited via compromised websites or websites that accept or host user-provided content

How was the issue resolved

With their latest update, Microsoft was able to fix the issue during their December 2022 Patch Tuesday, a day held monthly when the company releases patches for their software issues. Along with this issue, Microsoft patched nearly 50 potentially dangerous issues with their software.

How can I avoid being hacked in the future?

There are two key steps that you can take today to avoid the hassle of dealing with your device being hacked in the future.

DELETE THIS POPULAR TASK MANAGER APP RIGHT AWAY IF YOU’RE AN ANDROID USER

How to update your Windows operating system

Windows 11

Clicking the Start ButtonClick SettingsClick Windows updatesClick Check for updates

If you’re on Windows 10

Clicking the Start ButtonClick SettingsClick Update & SecurityClick Windows updateClick Check for updates

Of course, before you update your computer be sure to back up your devices as a safety precaution if anything should go wrong.

Use antivirus software to scan your device for potential threats

The most important and necessary way for you to protect your device from all types of malware is by installing solid antivirus software. Downloading antivirus software will allow you to scan any file on your computer for malware before you make the mistake of clicking on it. Plus you’ll have real-time protection, phishing scam protection, ransomware protection plus more.

3 BIG MISTAKES THAT CAN GIVE SCAMMERS ACCESS TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNTS

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by searching ‘Best Antivirus’ at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

Related: Free antivirus: should you use it?

For more of my Security tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the “Free newsletter” link at the top of my website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.