Solar-powered blimp could bring high-speed internet to your area

Have you ever felt the frustration of losing internet access while camping, hiking or living in a remote area? Whether you’re trying to connect with family, access important information or simply enjoy your favorite streaming service, losing internet access can be a real bummer. For many, this is a daily struggle. However, new technology from a company called Sceye could be the answer to these connectivity woes, offering a solution to the digital divide that leaves so many people in the dark.

Enter the Sceye HAPS: A blimp-like aircraft with a mission

The Sceye HAPS is not your average aircraft. This 213-foot-long uncrewed helium-filled behemoth is designed to soar to stratospheric heights, hovering between 60,000 and 65,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. What makes it truly special is its ability to beam high-speed internet to areas that traditional infrastructure cannot reach.

Solar-powered stratospheric sentinel

One of the most impressive features of the Sceye HAPS is its power source. The aircraft is covered in a “solar cape” made of gallium selenide and gallium arsenide solar cells, allowing it to harness the sun’s energy to stay aloft for months at a time. This sustainable power approach enables the HAPS to perform its critical tasks continuously, from providing internet access to monitoring environmental conditions.

Breaking records and bridging divides

The Sceye HAPS is already making waves in the real world. It set a long-range record by maintaining a data connection across a distance of over 87 miles, far exceeding the typical LTE range. This achievement has significant implications for bridging the digital divide, especially in areas like the Navajo Nation, where the HAPS is part of a project to provide universal broadband access. By demonstrating its ability to connect over such vast distances, the Sceye HAPS is proving its potential to revolutionize internet access in remote and underserved communities.

More than just internet

While providing internet access is a key function of the Sceye HAPS, its capabilities extend far beyond that. The aircraft is also being used for climate and environmental monitoring, disaster response, forest fire detection, and tracking and measuring methane emissions as part of an EPA study.

Recent milestones and future plans

The Sceye HAPS continues to impress with its technological advancements. In a recent flight, it demonstrated its ability to charge its batteries during the day and use that power to stay airborne overnight, a crucial step towards long-duration missions. With 20 test flights under its belt and commercial deployment planned for 2025, the future looks bright for this stratospheric innovation.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Sceye HAPS is shaking things up in the world of global connectivity. Think of it as a high-tech blimp that’s on a mission to bring the internet to places that have been left in the digital dark ages. By floating way up in the stratosphere, this clever contraption is tackling problems that have stumped tech experts for years. This flying innovation could be a game-changer in making our world more connected and better prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws our way. Sure, there are still some kinks to work out. But the way things are going, it looks like the Sceye HAPS is proving that when it comes to solving big global problems, sometimes the best solution is to aim high, really high.

