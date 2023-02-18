Sneaky legit way to score free virtual tech support

It’s always frustrating when you’re having an issue with your device and don’t know how to fix it. That’s why some smart tech companies like Microsoft are making it easier for you with their helpful support if you know where to look.

Free help for Windows PC, laptop or any Office product like Word

Whether you’re using a Microsoft Windows computer, an app like Word or PowerPoint, or anything else, you can get free virtual help and training through Microsoft’s website.

How to schedule a free virtual session

Go to Microsoft’s support page atsupport.microsoft.comClick on Account and BillingSelect Microsoft Store and BillingScroll down to Explore Microsoft Store ServicesTap the United States to see options here in the U.S.Under Product Expert Appointments, tap Training and you can learn more about any Microsoft product or operating systemTap Book a Free Training Appointment and fill out the form and you’ll be able to learn more about Microsoft and all the products and apps involved all for free

What other help can I get from Microsoft?

Microsoft has quite a few options on its support page to cover whatever needs you might have. Here’s what else they have to offer.

Trade-in and Recycling Program: You can trade in an eligible device and get cash back to put toward a new one. If your old device isn’t eligible, you can recycle it for free.Virtual Workshops and Training: Microsoft offers virtual workshops and training sessions for business professionals, students and families, and educators so that you can get the most out of your Microsoft device for whatever you might be using it for.Product Expert Appointments: We already went over how to schedule a free training appointment through this option. However, this option also offers Personal Shopping and Setup.

Tap Setup if you need help setting up a PC device running WindowsTap Personal Shopping if you have questions before you buy, want to compare items, go over product compatibility, and even help you place an orderNeed help making your purchase? This option is available if you need extra assistance and wish to contact a Microsoft Store sales associate to help you with your purchase. You can choose to either Contact an Associate,Shop with an ASL (American sign language) Associate, or go to the Disability Answer Desk

Want help with an Apple product?

A similar one-on-one support option is available by scheduling via the Apple support website.

A similar one-on-one support option is available by scheduling via the Apple support website. See my other post about Apple Support here: How to schedule a free session with Apple Support

