Small size, big clean: The world’s smallest dishwasher

Let’s face it, nobody enjoys washing dishes.

I mean … it’s a chore that often feels never-ending, piling up after every meal. But what if there was a way to make this tedious chore a breeze?

Enter the Capsule Solo, the latest innovation from Loch Electronics that’s set to revolutionize your kitchen routine. With its compact design and ability to clean up to 35 dishes in just 15 minutes, this countertop dishwasher is here to change the way you think about dishwashing.

Small but mighty

Don’t let its compact size fool you. The Capsule Solo may be tiny, measuring just 10.3 by 18.3 by 20.3 inches and weighing 26.5 pounds, but it packs a powerful punch. This pint-sized powerhouse can fit up to 35 items across its two racks, including pots, pans and plates up to 12.2 inches wide.

Versatility at its finest

Whether you’re in a small apartment, an office kitchen or even camping in an RV, the Capsule Solo has you covered. Its portable design and independent water tank system mean you can use it anywhere, anytime.

Efficiency meets convenience

With six different wash cycles, the Capsule Solo can tackle everything from a quick 15-minute refresh to a deep clean for those stubborn stains. It even has a special cycle for washing fruits and veggies.

Eco-friendly cleaning

Loch Electronics claims the Capsule Solo uses less water and energy than traditional handwashing, making it a win for both your wallet and the environment. You could save over $200 annually on utility bills due to its efficient design.

Funded by the people: The Kickstarter success story

The Capsule Solo’s journey began on Kickstarter, where it raised approximately $760,000, far surpassing its initial goal of around $10,500. This crowdfunding campaign attracted 2,435 backers, showcasing the strong demand for a compact dishwasher that fits modern lifestyles. Late pledges are still available, with shipping set to begin in January 2025, allowing more people to join the Capsule community.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Capsule Solo is a potential game-changer for anyone who dreads dish duty. Its compact size, versatility and efficiency make it an attractive option for many people. Its innovative features and successful Kickstarter campaign suggest it’s striking a chord with consumers. As we move towards more compact and efficient living spaces, appliances like the Capsule Solo could become the new norm in kitchen convenience.

