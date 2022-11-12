Should Donald Trump get back on Twitter now that Elon Musk owns it? People in Austin sound off

AUSTIN, Texas – Several people in Austin weighed in on whether former President Trump should rejoin Twitter if Elon Musk allows him.

“Yes, I think that he should be back [on] Twitter,” Adiba told Fox News. “He has his own opinions, so I would like to hear about him, too.”

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

But another person disagreed.

“It could be an issue because he does have a tendency to spread false information,” one man told Fox News, though he added that heconsidered Trump’s tweets “more entertaining than anything.”

Before finalizing his purchase of Twitter, Musk said he “would reverse the permanent ban” on Trump. The former president, who was kicked off Twitter for tweets he posted during and after the Capitol riot in January 2021, said he wouldn’t rejoin the social media giant since he now has his own platform, Truth Social.

LIBERALS WAIL AFTER MUSK SAYS HE WOULD REINSTATE TRUMP ON TWITTER: ‘THIS HELLSITE COULD BECOME EVEN WORSE

“I don’t think he would come back since now he has his own social media,” one woman told Fox News. “I think it would kind of be like bad marketing for his own social media platform if he did that.”

“And ’cause his whole thing is that he’s a really smart businessman, I don’t think that’s a smart business move,” she added.

But another woman said it would be “great” if Trump changed his mind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I feel like everyone should have a freakin’ voice,” she said.

One woman said: “He can be on the platform. As long as they’re still gonna look into his account and make sure his tweets are appropriate, then I don’t see why not.”

To watch the full video of people in Austin sounding off on Trump’s possible Twitter reinstatement, click here.