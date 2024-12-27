Scammers are targeting teens with these nasty tricks

A 14-year-old committed suicide after following the advice of an AI chatbot. Another family is suing the same one — Character AI — after it told an autistic 14-year-old to kill his parents. It also exposed an 11-year-old to sexual content.

These stories are heavy reminders that young people are especially vulnerable on the internet, but AI isn’t the only thing targeting them.

The fine folks at the FBI’s crime division say teens lost 2,500% more money to scams over a recent five-year stretch. Compare that to an 805% increase for seniors, which is still not great, but at least it’s not 2,500%.

So, why teens? Because thieves have more ways than ever to target them. Talk to anyone in your circle born between 1996 and 2010 about this. It’s a big deal.

The most prevalent scams and tricks

Under the influence: Say a kiddo in your family idolizes an online influencer. That person is so easy to impersonate. All a fraudster has to do is set up a phony account that looks real, run a contest and trick “winners” into handing over their personal details (or more) to claim their (nonexistent) prizes. Done and done.

Pro tip: Stick to “official” influencer accounts with substantial follower counts. A smaller account is almost always a scammer, not some secret one. And never give financial info or money to someone via DM.

‘Hey there, handsome’: This is a classic for a reason. Scammers grab pictures of an attractive teen or 20-something and play digital Casanovas. All too soon, they profess their love — then comes the request for money, gifts or info.

Pro tip: Try a reverse image search to see if those pics pop up elsewhere online. If the person refuses to video call or meet you in person, it’s a bad sign.

‘Send me a photo’: This is the dangerous intersection of smartphones, sexting and scammers. Someone shares sexy pictures and asks for some in return. As soon as the victim sends a pic or video, everything changes.

The person on the other end is now blackmailing them. Pay up or they’ll share the content with everyone the victim knows. Think about how horrifying that would be at any age, but especially as a teenager. I spoke to a family that lost their son to suicide after this happened to him. Such a heartbreaking story, and they’re not alone; this is way too common.

Pro tip: Talk to your kids about sending pictures to others online. Urge them to never share anything explicit, even with someone they know in person and trust. It’s just not worth it.

‘You won!’ … Not”: This one targets younger teens. A thief tricks them into revealing credit card details or downloading malware under the guise of rewards in their favorite game.

Pro tip: This one’s easy. Only ever buy apps or make in-app purchases through an official app store — no trades and nothing “private.”

So, what can you do?

The internet is an incredible resource for learning, creativity and fun, but let’s not sugarcoat it: there are dangers out there. Scammers and predators have become experts at manipulation, and kids can easily fall victim. The most important thing you can do as a parent? Foster open, honest communication.

When my son was younger, I shared age-appropriate stories about what he might encounter online. We talked about the risks in a way he could understand. He knew that if anything or anyone made him feel uncomfortable, he should come to me immediately, no questions asked.

That’s the foundation: trust. Kids need to know that they won’t get in trouble for being fooled. Today’s online predators are sneaky, and scammers know exactly how to win a child’s trust. If your child is targeted, it’s never their fault.

Action plan for parents

Remember when you had a fake driver’s license or told a little white lie to get what you wanted? Kids have ways around parental controls and are smart enough to spin the birth year wheel when signing up to get around age restrictions.

Set clear ground rules for screen time and device use, and keep the conversation going as they grow. A few simple steps to take:

Have the passcode to their phone: You need access to everything at any time. Even if you don’t pop in much, they need to know you can.

You need access to everything at any time. Even if you don’t pop in much, they need to know you can. Set limits: Use built-in app controls to monitor their time spent in the apps and tools like content filters to limit their exposure to inappropriate material.

Use built-in app controls to monitor their time spent in the apps and tools like content filters to limit their exposure to inappropriate material. “Friend” or “Follow” them: Stay connected on social media to see their circle and interactions. Without open dialogue, they’ll find ways around you.

Stay connected on social media to see their circle and interactions. Without open dialogue, they’ll find ways around you. Know the special settings: On Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube, you can connect to your child’s account.

The best protection is being your child’s go-to resource for help and guidance. Let your kids know you’re there, ready to listen, no matter what. That’s the real safety net.

