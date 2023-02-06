Samsung unveils Galaxy S23: Here’s why you should care

Samsung is releasing its newest smartphone model, the Galaxy S23, which will be available in three different models.

It is officially available for preorder now and will launch on Feb. 17 through various retailers and carriers.

Always in competition with Apple, the tech company is truly outdoing itself with this new model.

How much does the Galaxy S23 cost?

The price of the Galaxy S23 will be the same as the Galaxy S22, which is pretty great considering the better-quality device you’re getting. Here’s the cost breakdown for the three models:

The smartphones start at $799.99 for the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 with 128 GB of storage, or you can opt for a 256 GB versionThe 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ starts at $999.99 with 256 GB, and you can also opt for a 512 GB versionThe 6.8-inch S23 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 for 256 GB, or you can get up to 1 TB

The Galaxy S23 offers 3 exciting new features

1. Improved camera

One great feature of the Galaxy S23 is a new and improved camera. The S23 and S23+ models have better 12MP front-facing cameras, while the S23 Ultra has a 200 MP sensor for high-res shots and low-light images. That’s nearly twice as large as the S22 Ultra’s 108MP sensor. For those of you who love editing photos, these new models will also come with Adobe’s Lightroom editing program, which can give you the ability to edit photos at a professional level right from your phone.

2. Larger battery

Another bonus of this model is that both the S23 and S23+ have slightly larger batteries. The S23 Ultra has the same-sized battery as the S22. However, it has an improved processor, which does extend the battery life more than the S22 can. Plus, all the S23 models now use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which completes processes about 30% faster than the Galaxy S22 series and improves graphics processing by 41%.

3. Cool colors

And when it comes to color, the Galaxy S23 has a variety of options. Each Galaxy S23 smartphone is available in phantom black, cream, green and lavender, while additional colors of lime, graphite, sky blue and red will be available to those who buy online at Samsung.com.

Perks for preordering

Those of you who preorder the S23 smartphone are eligible for a free storage upgrade, and those who preorder and purchase on Samsung.com are also eligible to receive a Samsung Credit of up to $100.

Carriers may also offer discounts to their customers, especially considering how 2022 saw an 18% decline in smartphone shipments due to inflation.

By keeping the prices of these new models the same as the previous models and expecting mobile carriers to give their customers discounts, Samsung is hoping that sales for the Galaxy S23 will be their best yet.

Will you be upgrading or switching to the new Samsung Galaxy S23? Let us know your thoughts.

