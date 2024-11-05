Robot dog is making waves with its underwater skills

The world of robotics has taken an exciting plunge with the latest iteration of MAB Robotics’ Honey Badger quadruped robot. This innovative machine is not just another land-dwelling robot dog; it is now making waves with its ability to walk underwater.

I’M GIVING AWAY A $500 GIFT CARD FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Enter the giveaway by signing up for my free newsletter.

From land to sea: The Honey Badger’s evolution

MAB Robotics, a Polish company founded in 2019, has been refining its Honey Badger robot since its inception. The fourth generation, known as Honey Badger 4.0, has added a surprising new skill to its repertoire: underwater locomotion.

REMEMBER THAT ROBOT DOG? IT’S BACK WITH A ‘WHEELY’ COOL UPGRADE

Diving into the details

The Honey Badger 4.0 measures about 23.6 inches in length and stands between 9.8 and 19.6 inches high, weighing in at approximately 26.5 pounds. This compact yet capable machine boasts a payload capacity of around 4.4 pounds. It is equipped with RGB and thermal cameras, lidar and gas sensors, allowing it to navigate various environments effectively. The robot can operate for up to two hours on its built-in lithium-ion battery and can be controlled remotely via 5G or a fiber-optic cable.

Making waves in robotics

What truly sets the Honey Badger apart is its amphibious capability. Recent footage shows the robot confidently walking along the bottom of a swimming pool. While legs may not be the most efficient means of underwater propulsion, this versatility opens up new possibilities for the robot’s applications.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

Potential applications

The Honey Badger’s amphibious nature makes it ideal for a variety of tasks. It could be invaluable in search and rescue operations in disaster areas, as well as for inspection and maintenance in flooded environments. The robot is also well-suited for industrial inspections across diverse settings and can contribute to research and development in robotics and locomotion.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Honey Badger 4.0’s ability to operate both on land and underwater showcases the potential for versatile and adaptable robots in various fields. As MAB Robotics continues to refine and improve their design, we can expect to see even more impressive capabilities from this tough little robot dog. The future of robotics is looking increasingly amphibious, and the Honey Badger is leading the pack.

As we develop more advanced robots like the Honey Badger 4.0, what concerns do you think we should keep in mind for our communities? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

New from Kurt:

Try CyberGuy’s new games (crosswords, word searches, trivia and more!)Enter Cyberguy’s $500 holiday gift card sweepstakes

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.