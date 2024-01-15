Revolutionary device lets you point, click with your tongue

What if you could control your computer or smartphone with your tongue? You might think it’s a crazy idea, but it’s actually possible with a device called the MouthPad. It lets you move your tongue like a finger on a touchscreen, and perform various actions on your device. It could really be a game-changer for people with disabilities.

What is the MouthPad?

The MouthPad is a Bluetooth trackpad that you wear inside your mouth, like a mouth guard. It can sense the movements of your tongue and translate them into cursor movements, clicks, and typing on your screen. The device was developed by a San Francisco startup called Augmental, which aims to create innovative solutions for human-computer interaction.

How does the MouthPad work?

The MouthPad uses a thin layer of sensors that detect the pressure and position of your tongue. The sensors are connected to a small circuit board that processes the signals and sends them to your device via Bluetooth. You can pair the MouthPad with any device that supports Bluetooth input, such as a laptop, a tablet, or a smartphone.

To use the MouthPad, you simply place it on your upper teeth and bite down gently. Then, you can move your tongue around the surface of the MouthPad, just like you would use a finger on a touchscreen. You can tap, swipe, drag, and pinch with your tongue to perform different actions on your device. You can also use the virtual keyboard on your device to type with your tongue.

Why the MouthPad is useful

The MouthPad is not only a cool gadget, but also a useful tool for people who have difficulty using their hands or voice to control their devices. For example, people who suffer from quadriplegia, a condition that causes paralysis of all four limbs, can use the MouthPad to access the internet, communicate with others, and enjoy entertainment. The MouthPad can also help people who have limited mobility due to injuries, diseases, or aging.

The MouthPad can also be used for situations where using your hands or voice is inconvenient or impractical, such as when you are wearing gloves, holding something, or in a noisy environment. It can also offer more privacy and security than voice commands, as you don’t have to speak out loud to control your device. It can run for 5 hours on a single charge and supports iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

How will the MouthPad fit different mouths?

The company will create custom molds for customers by mailing them a kit designed to take their dental impressions. The company says, “With your dental scan, we’ll manufacture your custom MouthPad, ensuring maximum comfort and reduced weight.”

How to get the MouthPad

The MouthPad is still in development, and pricing is not yet known. But the company is aiming for it to be affordable and accessible for everyone. The company’s website has also opened a waitlist for users interested in ordering a unit, although pricing isn’t mentioned.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The MouthPad is a device that can let you control your computer or smartphone with your tongue. It is a novel and innovative way of interacting with your devices, and it could be a life-changing technology for people with disabilities.

