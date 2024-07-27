Ready or not: Self-driving robo rides are rolling into reality

The Motor City is revving up its innovation engines once again.

This time, it’s about cutting-edge autonomous vehicles (AVs) designed to serve those who need them most.

May Mobility, a leader in AV technology and deployment, has just launched its 14th deployment in the heart of Detroit. But what sets this program apart? Let’s break it down.

The Accessibili-D program

Launched on June 20 in partnership with the City of Detroit’s Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI) and the Michigan Mobility Collaborative (MMC), the Accessibili-D service is a free autonomous shuttle program aimed at improving life for Detroiters aged 62 and older or those living with disabilities.

The program offers free rides for eligible residents using three autonomous vehicles, including two that are wheelchair-accessible. With 68 stops across 11 square miles of downtown Detroit, the service operates six days a week and connects people to health care, shopping, employment and recreational activities.

The tech behind the wheels

May Mobility’s AVs aren’t your average self-driving cars. They’re equipped with some seriously smart tech. At the heart of their operation is the Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system. This advanced technology provides a 360-degree view using lidar, radar and cameras, simulating thousands of scenarios every second. This allows the vehicles to adapt to unexpected situations for safe and efficient navigation.

The company didn’t just roll these vehicles onto Detroit streets without preparation. They underwent extensive testing, including the University of Michigan’s Mcity Safety Assessment Program and the American Center for Mobility’s comprehensive evaluation process. These tests included simulations of real urban scenarios to ensure the vehicles were ready for the complexities of city driving.

Why Detroit? Why now?

Detroit has always been at the forefront of automotive innovation, and this program continues that legacy. But it’s more than just showcasing new tech — it’s about addressing real community needs. Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility, explains:

“Many Detroiters have trouble getting around due to the costs of owning a car or mobility challenges arising from age or disabilities. We’re excited to show how autonomous technology can help in Detroit, where we will be launching our largest service area to date.”

A collaborative effort

The Accessibili-D program is the result of extensive collaboration. It began with a $2.4 million contract approved by the Detroit City Council. May Mobility partnered with Toyota to provide access to Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS vehicles, and the service is powered by Via, the global leader in TransitTech. Extensive community outreach was conducted to educate future riders and identify key locations for stops.

Looking to the future

This pilot program, set to run through 2026, is just the beginning. Based on rider feedback, there are already plans to expand the service zone with additional stops and vehicles. Tim Slusser, chief of the Office of Mobility Innovation at the City of Detroit, had this to say:

“We’re thrilled to launch the ‘Accessibili-D’ autonomous shuttle service, a vital step toward enhancing mobility for our older residents and those with disabilities. This free, innovative service will provide safe and efficient transportation, greatly improving access to essential services for residents who have faced difficulty navigating their needs in the city.”

May Mobility: Beyond Detroit

While this Detroit deployment is making news, it’s noteworthy that May Mobility is no newcomer to the AV scene. They’ve successfully deployed in 14 cities across the U.S. and Japan, including Ann Arbor, Michigan; Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Miami; Arlington, Texas; and Sun City, Arizona.

Their mission is to develop AV technology and deploy AVs to transit agencies, cities and businesses across the U.S., offering rides for free or at costs comparable to public transportation.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Accessibili-D program is a step towards a more inclusive and accessible city. By focusing on those who often face the greatest mobility challenges, May Mobility and the City of Detroit are demonstrating how innovation can be harnessed to address real societal needs. As we watch this program unfold, it will be fascinating to see its impact on the lives of Detroit residents and its potential as a model for other cities. Could this be the future of urban transit? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure — Detroit is once again at the forefront of automotive innovation, proving that the Motor City is still very much in the driver’s seat when it comes to shaping the future of transportation.

